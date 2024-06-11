Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How do you find the time to put together outfits when it seems like the whole world is having a crisis? Life is so complicated, throwing in fashion dilemmas doesn’t make it any easier. So the answer to this question is buying clothes that you can use in tandem together. A shirt that goes with multiple skirts. A pair of jeans that works with any top. Easy-peasy.

Related: 21 of the Fuzziest Fashion Finds Imaginable During winter, fuzzy clothing is a lifesaver — literally. From shearling to faux fur, garments containing these materials seek to keep you nice and toasty — and they are also rather stylish in most cases. Scoring these pieces can be tough, but that’s why you have Us on your side to help you uncover the […]

But you might need some inspiration if you’ve never built an outfit like that before. Luckily for you, we can help. Check out some of our favorite picks for 15 of the most versatile pieces you ca wear in multiple ways below. You’ll be well on your way to having a modular wardrobe in no time.

15 Versatile Pieces You Can Wear in Multiple Creative Ways

1. Vegan Victory: This vegan leather blazer is perfect for wearing to the office — just $38!

2. In the Jungle: You’ll love this leopard print turtleneck for work or play, no matter what your usual style is. — just $215!

3. Shiny Jeans: Choose these skinny jeans for a night out on the town — just $132!

4. Right on the Dot: You’ll love wearing this embroidered dress to brunch with the girls — just $345!

5. Fired Up: When summer nights get cold, wrap up in this bright red jacket — was $120, just $75!

Related: This Sophisticated Blazer Is the Perfect Business Casual Companion Everyone can use a good blazer. Whether you’re headed to a job interview or want to make sure you’re dressed for the occasion during brunch with friends or a delicious dinner, toss on a blazer and you can make just about any outfit look crisp and classy. They come in so many different cuts and […]

6. Super Small Pencil: This mini pencil skirt pulls double duty as a work outfit and party piece — just $21!

7. So Super Chic: Opt for this snakey turtleneck for just about any situation and love its wild print — just $18!

8. Go-Goin’ Places: You’ll love these platform boots to go with any of your high fashion pieces — was $80, now just $50!

9. Lucky Jeans: This great pair of jeans will be your favorite in no time — just $31!

10. Hobo Chic: Fill this bag to the brim with all your favorite things — just $22!

11. Bright White: You’ll love this white minidress on nights out or fun hangouts with friends — just $73!

12. Hearting It: Check out this heart padlock necklace is everything you need to zhuzh up the occasion — just $10!

13. Pink Ranger: You won’t want to stop wearing this powder pink turtleneck once you bring it home — just $17!

14. Dance Sequins: Everyone looks good in this sequined mini dress that can be worn with leggings — just $125!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. #2 Pencil: You can wear this black pencil skirt to work parties and much, much more — just $258!