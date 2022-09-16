Redefine Your Style With the Best Trousers for Women

Types of Trousers for Women

Trousers have redefined the definition of style in terms of comfort, flexibility, and laid-back look. Today, they have made their impression on fashion and gender history. With it being the symbol of independence for women , owning at least one pair is essential. But what makes a good trouser? Finding a trendy pair of trousers can be tricky with this style’s versatility. From sizing to the material to modern cuts, we have enlisted everything you need to know to make a worthwhile purchase.

The trouser industry is brimming with new designs and cuts every day, from high-waisted to mid-rise, wide leg to a regular and slim fit. Knowing the differences between the types will help you choose the trousers that are right for you. Look at each design and buy the pair you like most.

Culottes

With a French origin, culottes are a revolutionary style that has changed the game of modern fashionistas. These pants and trousers start with a flattering fit at the waist and end with a wide, straight pant leg hitting above your ankle. Generally known as knee-length or slightly longer pants, they fall just below the knees and give the illusion of a skirt. It’s a flared pant with a cuffed hem that offers a quirky look.

Wide-leg trousers

Wide-leg pants or trousers are generally tight at the top and voluminous at the bottom. Pair it with button-down shirts, blazers, or chunky heels when creating an ensemble with these trendy trousers. Palazzo pants are a specific type of wide-leg pant with a touch of its own. They are extremely widespread and appear to be loose fitting. Couple a palazzo pant with a slim-fitting top and gladiator flats to complement the look.

Jeans

Denim will never go out of fashion, as these legendary pants are timeless. Available in a slim, regular, and skinny fit, these jeans are further categorized into high, mid, and low-rise jeans.

Flare trousers

This style of pants was the hallmark of the ’70s fashion era. Also known as bell bottoms, these trousers are fitted at the waist and hips and have a dramatic flattering flare from the knee.

Things To Consider Before Buying Trousers for Women

Size

Before making your purchase, make sure you are getting the correct size. Take out measuring tape and measure your inseam by calculating the length from your inner leg to your ankle. Do not forget to measure your waist too. Check for size charts and read reviews before shopping to ensure the brand is true to its size.

Material

Look for fabric that can withstand frequent activities and laundering. Opt for the one with a premium quality structure that is suitable for all the seasons. Go for natural fabrics if your skin is highly sensitive or is prone to getting an allergic reaction from synthetic fabric. Fabrics with an anti-pilling finish are a bonus, as it protects the color over time.

Know your body shape

We believe fashion is about feeling great about your appearance and being satisfied with your choice. As every individual is unique, so is their body shape. Knowing what body shape you have will help you pick trousers for women that compliment you perfectly.

The straight leg variety is an ideal style for any body type. For pear-shaped bodies, bootcut and flare denim styles are great. The high waist and cropped cut jeans compliment hourglass figures perfectly. If you have an apple-shaped body, leggings or skinny jeans might be your go-to style.

Brand

Check for the brand and read its reviews. The brand’s reputation and customer feedback will help you choose a good pair of trousers. A good brand will never compromise on quality and deliver a high-end product that stands the test of time.

How To Find the Right Fabric

Cotton

Cotton is one of the oldest and most widely used fabrics for women’s trousers. It is versatile and can be worn all year around. The thin fabric gives a touch of softness while staying breathable and comfortable. The only downside is that it may shrink if not cared for properly.

Linen

Linen is a summer-friendly fabric and is super comfortable. It hugs perfectly to your body but can quickly get wrinkled, so it is not ideal for formal-looking trousers for women.

Polyester

Polyester is a synthetic fabric and is highly resistant to environmental conditions, making it an ideal material for long-term use. Some trousers for women may be made of one sole fabric, but it is often blended with other fabrics such as spandex and nylon to give the much-needed stretch.

Important Tips To Consider When Buying Trousers for Women