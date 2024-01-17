21 of the Fuzziest Fashion Finds Imaginable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During winter, fuzzy clothing is a lifesaver — literally. From shearling to faux fur, garments containing these materials seek to keep you nice and toasty — and they are also rather stylish in most cases. Scoring these pieces can be tough, but that’s why you have Us on your side to help you uncover the fuzziest fashion finds.

Whether you’re into billowing coats or chic handbags, there’s a fuzzy piece of clothing that’s made for you! With that in mind, we rounded up 21 of the fuzziest fashion finds sure to become your new winter favorites — read on to see our picks!

Clothing

1. Va Va Voom: This faux-fur tube top looks great with skirts and trousers — just $168!

2. Clueless Vibes: Or if you’re a jeans kind of girl, wear this faux-fur cami with your go-to pair— just $246!

3. Cozy Casual: This pair of sherpa-lined sweatpants are sure to become your new winter favorite — was $60, now just $40!

4. Vibrant Hues: Pull yourself out of the winter blues with this faux-fur halter top – just $275!

5. Motor Babe Energy: Team this faux-fur corset top with a leather skirt and matching boots for an effortlessly cool appearance — just $98!

Outerwear

6. Pristine Chic: Channel your inner rap icon in this faux-fur jacket — just $119!

7. Bring on the Drama: This notched collar faux-fur coat is ideal for all of your winter festivities — was $239, now just $191!

8. Office Realness: Throw this longline faux-fur vest on over your standard button-down and trousers for a smart look — was $200, now just $160!

9. As Seen In Green: Up the ante of your outfit with this green faux-fur jacket – just $198!

10. Lounging-Approved: Lounge around the house comfortably in this teddy hoodie — was $140, now just $98!

11. Neutral Moment: Give off quiet luxury vibes in this faux-leather jacket from a cult-favorite brand — just $248!

Shoes

12. Fuzzy Steppers: Add a fun touch of fur to your look with this fierce faux-fur pump — was $150, now just $75!

13. Armageddon Style: This faux-fur bootie is edgy and cozy — a perfect winter combo — was $215, now just $107!

14. Potato-Inspired: Rock these puffy cork slides any and everywhere this winter — just $178!

15. Everyday Essential: Get your hands on a pair of Ugg Boots and fall in love with a classic — just $180!

16. Chewbacca, Is That You? If you’re a Star Wars fan, then these snow boots may be right up your alley— just $51!

Accessories

17. Trendy Carryall: Carry the world on your shoulders with this faux-fur tote bag from Marc Jacobs – just $275!

18. Simplistic Elegance: Pop on this faux-fur shrug and add a sense of refinement to your look — just $68!

19. Pom It Up: This faux-fur beanie is stylish and functional — was $78, now just $59!

20. Support Black-Owned Businesses: You’ve seen Brandon Blackwood and his stylish handbags everywhere, so grab this shearling crossbody bag for a cozy twist — just $400!

21. Closet Staple: This pair of cozy socks will keep your little piggies nice and toasty – just $18!

