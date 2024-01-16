Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This winter, we’re parting ways with the “clean girl” aesthetic and welcoming high-octane glamour. Celebrities and It girls around the world are making the shift from soft, quiet luxury and turning up the volume with fabulous, statement-making faux-faux fur jackets. If you’ve seen an uptick in the aesthetic and want to give it a try, we found 17 faux-fur jackets on Amazon that will help you usher in your new era.

Faux fur was a fall fashion trend prediction, and we’re steadily seeing it manifest in street style everywhere. Case in point: Kendall Jenner wore a cropped white faux-fur take on the style, while Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a long white rendition of the trend. But it’s not only celebrities getting in on the action — we’ve also seen it go viral on TikTok. The hashtag #fauxfurjacket has garnered up a massive 7.8 million views in recent weeks, with users taking to the app to show off their purchases.

Not only are the garments ultra-chic and glamorous, they’re also crucial when it comes to keeping you toasty. It’s time to reserve your puffer for the coldest days only, and shop our top 17 picks for faux-fur jackets from Amazon below!

1. Loud Luxury: There’s no way you won’t catch compliments in this Roaman’s faux-fur coat which even comes with a hood for extra style and warmth.

2. Fluffy Faux: Emulate Jenner’s take on faux fur with this fuzzy jacket which comes in several staple shades like black, khaki and gray.

3. Beautifully Bundled: With its ribbed texture, this jacket is a must for dressing up or down for a night on the town. It also has an added level of warmth with a hood and pockets.

4. Devine De Vil: We love to hate her, but we all know Cruella De Vil’s style was on point. Capture it in this long, faux-fur jacket with the white and black dalmation-style print to boot.

5. She Eats: Take it from this shopper, this coat “ate” while walking around the city, and “everyone and their mother” was asking them where they got it. Made of leather with faux-fur trim, this jacket is unquestionably chic and also comes in a few other neutral hues like black, camel and brown.

6. Absolutely Iconic! You’ll want to strut the streets in this statement jacket with big lapels, vertical ribbed texture and thick fur.

7. Edgy Glam: This Aurgelmir jacket mixes edginess and glam, thanks to its motorbike leather style and fur lining. It also has a tie belt which cinches the waist.

8. Everyday Chic: If you want to participate in the fur trend but need your jacket to be more versatile, this Risissida option with ribbed leather texture and fuzzy trim is the perfect option. Made with water-resistant leather and a thermal fur lining, it will also help you brave even the worst days of weather.

9. Cropped Cuteness: This cropped jacket is just what you need to add some extra flavor to an outfit without overheating.

10. Groovy Baby! Embrace ’70s-inspired glamour with this jacket and its choppy faux-fur style.

11. Soprano Style: We think this faux-fur statement shawl with its thick texture and wrap-around style would certainly be Carmella Soprano-approved.

12. Hello, Hollywood! If your style gears more toward feminine, old Hollywood glam, check out this jacket. Faux fur covers the entirety of the piece!

13. Snatch the Waist: Slay any ensemble in this eye-catching jacket which has an added belt to help snatch in the waist.

14. Simple and Chic: This simple black jacket is the ideal way to do fur without being too extra.

15. Wispy and Whimsical: With its wispy fur texture, this coat brings a fantasy feel to fur dressing.

16. Luxe Layer: Perfect for a ritzy winter occasion, this faux-fur shawl wraps around the shoulders for layers of chic warmth.

17. Chic Shag: Dress any outfit up or down with this shaggy, fleece jacket which comes in fun colors such as pink, orange and green.

