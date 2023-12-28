Kendall Jenner can’t get enough fur outfits.

Jenner, 28, showed off her latest fuzzy look, seemingly from her recent trip to Aspen with friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and more. In a Thursday, December 28, Instagram post, the model wrapped herself up in the stylish white faux fur coat and gave the camera a pout. She tagged retail company Alo in the post, and she appears to be wearing the brand’s $348 Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket.

Jenner accessorized the cozy ensemble with black leather gloves, sunglasses, gold earrings and dark shades. Her long brunette tresses were parted down the middle and worn down. In the next photo, Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her soft glam, which included long lashes and rosy cheeks. She donned a soft smile while wrapping the collar of her jacket around her chin.

This is hardly the first fur-tastic look Jenner has donned this holiday season. For her family’s annual Christmas Eve party on Sunday, December 24, hosted by sister Kim Kardashian, Jenner rocked a black fitted 16Arlington dress featuring white fuzzy detailing around her shoulders and ankles.

The 818 Tequila founder completed her glamorous ensemble with open-toe heels, red nails, diamond hoop earrings and a messy — but chic — updo.

Earlier this month, Jenner again suited up in a fur ensemble while vacationing in Aspen.

She sported a floor-length Phoebe Philo coat, which retails for $27,000, featuring a brown and black striped body, dark sleeves, a matching soft belt and wide lapels. She teamed the look with sheer black tights, leather flats and a black undershirt.

While some fans and friends, including Olivia Pierson, who praised Jenner’s coat in her Instagram comments by dropping heart-eye emojis, other followers were upset to see the model wearing real animal fur.

“Animal cruelty will never look good on you,” one wrote, while another referenced Disney’s character Cruella de Vil, who is known for killing Dalmatians to turn them into coats. A third social media user added, “It’s a shame that you use animal skin.”