Justin Bieber’s recent snowboarding crew was full of familiar faces, including Olympian Shaun White and longtime pal Kendall Jenner.

Justin, 29, was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday, December 18, with wife Hailey Bieber. The twosome were photographed in ski gear as they headed to the slopes for a run down the mountain.

The couple later met up with fellow snow bunnies Jenner, 28, White, 37, and White’s girlfriend, Nina Dobrev.

Justin shared two photos from the group’s powder session via his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 21, revealing that their squad also included Zoey Deutch, Jimmy Tatro and Jarret “JJ” Thomas. In one snap, the crew sat in the snow and showed off their winter gear while the Colorado mountains served as a backdrop.

The second picture featured a close-up of Justin with White, Dobrev, 34, Jenner and Tatro, 31, après ski.

Scroll down to meet all of Justin’s Aspen crew:

Hailey Bieber

Hailey, who has been married to Justin since September 2018, confirmed via Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, that the couple were vacationing in the winter town. The 27-year-old model shared several snaps in the snow, wearing a cropped pink camisole, white lacy bra, miniskirt and furry coat.

“Sugarplum,” Hailey captioned the pics. Justin shared his wife’s post via his Instagram Story, writing, “Umm yeah.”

Kendall Jenner

Jenner has been a longtime friend of both Hailey and Justin after modeling alongside Hailey for years. “Fun day!” Jenner wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a video of White doing a trick on the slopes.

Her recent adventure in Aspen is one of many trips Jenner has taken with the couple. In 2021, for example, the trio decamped to Jamaica.

Shaun White

The Olympic gold medalist has been busy since arriving in Aspen earlier this month. He and Dobrev, who have been dating since 2020, attended a polo match at the St. Regis Aspen before meeting up with members of White’s Whitespace snowboard company for their “Get Together” retreat in the mountains. “And we’re back! Aspen!” White wrote via Instagram on Tuesday after taking a run on his board — and meeting up with Justin’s crew.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum joined her boyfriend for his Whitespace retreat in Colorado and brought along BFF Deutch and Tatro, both of whom were on hand for the St. Regis polo match earlier in the week.

Zoey Deutch

Deutch, 29, seemingly joined Justin’s squad through her connection with Dobrev. The two actresses have been traveling the world together for years along with their significant others. On Tuesday, the Something From Tiffany’s star shared a series of photos from the Aspen polo match she attended during the trip, including a close-up with one of the regal horses.

Jimmy Tatro

The Theater Camp actor went public with his and Deutch’s romance in February 2021. The couple have since traveled together, including several getaways with Dobrev and White. Their Aspen trip was no different, as Tatro was spotted with White during his Whitespace retreat on Tuesday and on the slopes prior to the team events.

Jarret “JJ” Thomas

Thomas, 42, can be seen in Justin’s full group snap. He appears to be a longtime friend of White, as they both competed for Team USA in the Winter Olympics. Thomas won the bronze medal at the 2022 games and has since become a snowboarding coach. He is also a frequent user of White’s boards and was present for the Whitespace convention in Colorado.