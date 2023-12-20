Hailey Bieber is the ultimate snow bunny.

The 27-year-old model braced the Aspen cold, wearing close to nothing in snaps shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 19 — while vacationing with longtime friend Kendall Jenner and husband Justin Bieber. In her winter wonderland shoot, Hailey posed in a cropped pink camisole teamed with a white lacy bra and a low-waisted sequin miniskirt. She accessorized with a fluffy feathered coat that cascaded to her knees, tiny hoop earrings and her signature bedazzled “B” necklace.

For glam, Hailey donned soft makeup including a dewy base, extra rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, pink lips and mascara. She parted her hair down the middle and styledit in a sleek bun. She topped her look off with long acrylic nails.

“Sugarplum,” Hailey captioned the pics. Celebrity friends including Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Justine Skye were quick to support her in her comments section.

“Cutie patootie!” Skye, 28, gushed, while Kylie, 26, commented a heart eye emoji. Hudgens, 35, meanwhile wrote, “Gorginaaa.” Influencer Devon Lee Carlson called Hailey a “snow princess.”

Hailey previously channeled her inner Sugar Plum Fairy from the famous Nutcracker ballet last month via TikTok.

In the video, she first patted concealer under her eyes by using a small makeup brush. She then blended contour and blush into her cheekbones before applying more of the rosy pigment to her face and nose using her finger.

Hailey kicked off her eye look by taking the same blush and blending it into the crease of her eyes. Next, she added a bit of sparkle with a glittery eyeshadow as well as a gloss to add “more shimmer.”

The Rhode founder topped her look off with her Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Jelly Bean.

“When I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker,” Hailey captioned the video, recalling her time as a ballerina. “This is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go-to vibe for the holiday season! 🍬✨.”

Hailey previously opened up about her ballet career during an interview with Vogue Australia in 2019. When she was “about to turn 17,” she “had to decide if I was going to stay [at a ballet program in Miami] and train for the rest of high school or if I was going to go back to New York and try to make it as a model instead.”

Ultimately, Hailey decided to pursue a modeling career instead. “As a dancer, I got hurt a lot, and I didn’t know if I was going to be good enough to make it into the company when I was done,” she said, explaining, “I finally said to myself: ‘I don’t feel like you’re a prodigy at this.’ I loved it and I did it well, but I knew I wasn’t going to be a professional dancer. I wasn’t devastated, because I was realistic about it.”