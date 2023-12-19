Kendall Jenner hit the slopes with her friends following her and Bad Bunny’s recent breakup.
The model, 28, was spotted snowboarding in Aspen, Colorado on Monday, December 18, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. She was joined by members of her A-List squad including Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.
Jenner rocked a pair of white snowboarding pants and a matching long-sleeve thermal layered under a T-shirt. She paired the look with a black coat and scarf to stay bundled up in the cold. Bieber, 29, wore black pants and a white jacket. White, 37, opted for a two-toned green top and pants while Dobrev, 34, stunned in a light blue puffer jacket, matching pants and gray boots.
As the group shredded on the mountain, Jenner shared a series of clips of her and her pals as they took on the slopes.
“Fun day!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday alongside a video of White doing a trick on the course.
After her session on the mountain, Jenner was also seen with friend Hailey Bieber walking around town as they enjoyed their vacation.
Jenner’s wintery getaway comes days after news broke that she and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, called it quits after less than one year of dating. A source told Us Weekly that Jenner’s inner circle wasn’t taken by surprise by the split.
“Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up,” an insider shared. “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”
According to the source, the reality star’s friends believed that her connection to the musician wasn’t very deep or serious.
“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the insider told Us, noting a reconciliation wasn’t completely off the table. “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”
The exes were first linked in February after they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills. Throughout their romance, Bad Bunny and Jenner kept things low-key and out of the public eye. In May, they both attended the Met Gala in New York City but arrived separately. The pair reunited at an afterparty.
In June, Bad Bunny opened up about why he wanted to keep his relationship with Jenner to himself.
“I know something is going to come out,” he explained to Rolling Stone at the time. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”