Kendall Jenner hit the slopes with her friends following her and Bad Bunny’s recent breakup.

The model, 28, was spotted snowboarding in Aspen, Colorado on Monday, December 18, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. She was joined by members of her A-List squad including Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

Jenner rocked a pair of white snowboarding pants and a matching long-sleeve thermal layered under a T-shirt. She paired the look with a black coat and scarf to stay bundled up in the cold. Bieber, 29, wore black pants and a white jacket. White, 37, opted for a two-toned green top and pants while Dobrev, 34, stunned in a light blue puffer jacket, matching pants and gray boots.

As the group shredded on the mountain, Jenner shared a series of clips of her and her pals as they took on the slopes.

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a brief romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

“Fun day!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday alongside a video of White doing a trick on the course.

After her session on the mountain, Jenner was also seen with friend Hailey Bieber walking around town as they enjoyed their vacation.

Jenner’s wintery getaway comes days after news broke that she and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, called it quits after less than one year of dating. A source told Us Weekly that Jenner’s inner circle wasn’t taken by surprise by the split.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

“Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up,” an insider shared. “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

According to the source, the reality star’s friends believed that her connection to the musician wasn’t very deep or serious.

“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the insider told Us, noting a reconciliation wasn’t completely off the table. “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Musicians, Basketball Players, More Kendall Jenner has been linked to musicians, athletes and more over the years — but has managed to keep most of her romances private. “I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” Jenner said in a behind-the-scenes video for her Calvin Klein campaign in February 2020. “So I think I’ve learned so many different […]

The exes were first linked in February after they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills. Throughout their romance, Bad Bunny and Jenner kept things low-key and out of the public eye. In May, they both attended the Met Gala in New York City but arrived separately. The pair reunited at an afterparty.

In June, Bad Bunny opened up about why he wanted to keep his relationship with Jenner to himself.

“I know something is going to come out,” he explained to Rolling Stone at the time. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”