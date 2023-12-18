Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have reportedly broken up after less than one year of dating.

Both People and Entertainment Tonight reported on Sunday, December 17, that the pair recently split. Neither Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, nor the model, 28, have publicly commented on the split.

The rapper was first linked to Jenner in February when they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills, but they had kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. Although they both attended the 2023 Met Gala in May, they walked the red carpet separately before reconnecting at an afterparty later that night.

The following month, Bad Bunny explained why he wanted to keep the romance under wraps. “I know something is going to come out,” he told Rolling Stone. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When pressed to define his relationship with Jenner on the record, he said, “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

One month earlier, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner saw “long-term potential” with Bad Bunny, noting that she “feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

Jenner was “really attracted” to Bad Bunny’s confidence, according to the insider. “They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends,” the source said. “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

A second insider told Us in August that the pair’s “connection has grown even stronger” since the early days of their romance. “Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the source revealed. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

The couple worked together in September after they were both tapped by Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno to star in his debut Gucci Valigeria campaign. They sat together in the front row of the Gucci fashion show in Milan later that month.

Weeks later, Jenner traveled to New York City to support her boyfriend as he pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live. The SNL afterparty was their last public outing.

Prior to dating Bad Bunny, Jenner was in a relationship with Devin Booker on and off for nearly two years. Us confirmed the duo’s split in November 2022. Bad Bunny seemingly shaded the Phoenix Suns player, 27, in March in his song “Coco Chanel,” with the translated lyrics, “But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”