Bad Bunny had Kendall Jenner by his side as he celebrated being the host and musical guest for the Saturday, October 21, episode of Saturday Night Live.

After the NBC variety series wrapped its second episode of season 49, Bad Bunny, 29, and special guests Pedro Pascal and Lady Gaga (who both made surprise cameos) hit up New York City’s Le’Avenue for the official afterparty.

Jenner, 27, was also spotted outside the festivities. The Kardashians star rocked an all-black outfit, which she paired with an tan-colored jacket.

The rapper and Jenner were first linked in February after they were seen enjoying a string of dinner dates. The pair subsequently walked the red carpet separately at the 2023 Met Gala in May, but they attended an afterparty together.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The insider added that Jenner was “really attracted” to Bad Bunny’s — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — confidence. “They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends,” the source said. “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

The following month, Bad Bunny remained tight-lipped about his relationship with Jenner. “I know something is going to come out,” he told Rolling Stone in June. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When pressed to confirm the romance, Bad Bunny replied, “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

After the duo were spotted packing on the PDA at a Drake concert in August, an insider told Us that Jenner had “been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” noting that while their relationship started out “more casual,” their connection quickly grew “stronger.”

Despite their deepening bond, Bad Bunny refused to open up about their relationship in his October 2023 Vanity Fair cover story, regardless of fans’ opinions. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he explained. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny seemingly referenced Jenner on his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. In the song “FINA,” he alluded to being intimate with her at the home of one of her siblings in lyrics that translated to, “That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f—king at your sister’s house.”