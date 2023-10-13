Things between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are still hot and heavy — at least according to his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

In the song “FINA,” released on Friday, October 13, the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — alludes to being intimate with Jenner at her sister’s house.

“Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” read the lyrics, which translate to: “That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f–king at your sister’s house.”

It’s unclear which of her sisters he’s referring to.

While Bad Bunny, 29, hasn’t confirmed whether the song is about his ongoing romance with Jenner, 27, he drops some major hints to their romance throughout the lyrics.

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a low-key romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

“Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo,” another line reads, translating to: “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”

Previously, Bad Bunny revealed that he only speaks to “some specific people” in English, seemingly addressing how he and Jenner communicate. (He primarily speaks Spanish.)

“With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before,” he hinted to Vanity Fair during his cover interview last month. While he made reference to his relationship with Jenner during the interview, Bad Bunny made it clear that he was “not interested” in revealing any further details.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he added. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Things between Bad Bunny and Jenner have been going strong since February. While they’ve kept things out of the public eye, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August that their “connection has grown even stronger” throughout their time together.

“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the insider added. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Musicians, Basketball Players, More Keeping things casual! Kendall Jenner has been linked to many famous musicians and athletes over the years and has managed to keep most of her romances private. From singers Harry Styles and Nick Jonas to basketball stars Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s dating history is made up of […]

Prior to his whirlwind romance with Jenner, the musician was in a relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri from 2017 to 2022. Bad Bunny also referenced their past together on his new record.

“Gracia’ Dios por poner en mi camino,” he sings on the song “ACHO PR” before naming “Gabriela” specifically. The line translates to: “Thank you God for putting me in my path.”

While it’s unclear what went down between Bad Bunny and Berlingeri, it appears there’s no bad blood between them — especially since he thanked her in song.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When Bad Bunny released his Un Verano Sin Ti album last year, Berlingeri’s voice was featured on his “El Apagón” song.

“This is a song from the heart,” he told The New York Times in May 2022. “I didn’t want to get a famous artist. I wanted someone to sing it out of love, because it’s a sincere message.”