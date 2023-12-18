Kendall Jenner’s pals aren’t exactly shocked by the end of her romance with Bad Bunny — but they’re also not certain the relationship is over for good.

“Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the supermodel, 28, and the rapper, 29. “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) were first linked in February when they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills. The duo had largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, but things between them seemed to be going strong until multiple outlets confirmed their split on Sunday, December 17.

According to the insider, some members of Jenner’s inner circle didn’t think the reality star’s connection with the Grammy winner was that deep.

“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the source tells Us, noting that some pals haven’t ruled out a reconciliation. “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a brief romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

After their initial outing in February, Jenner and the “I Like It” artist were spotted on several dates in Jenner’s native California. In May, the duo walked the red carpet separately at the Met Gala in New York City, but they were later photographed together at an afterparty.

In June, Bad Bunny explained why he had no interest in publicizing his romance with Jenner. “I know something is going to come out,” he told Rolling Stone. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When asked to define his relationship with Jenner, he said, “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Jenner, meanwhile, never publicly commented on the duo’s relationship, but an insider told Us in August that the couple’s connection had “grown even stronger” since the spring. “Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the source explained. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Musicians, Basketball Players, More Kendall Jenner has been linked to musicians, athletes and more over the years — but has managed to keep most of her romances private. “I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” Jenner said in a behind-the-scenes video for her Calvin Klein campaign in February 2020. “So I think I’ve learned so many different […]

Prior to her romance with Bad Bunny, Jenner dated NBA player Devin Booker. The former couple initially called it quits in June 2022 before briefly reconciling later that year. Us confirmed in November 2022 that the twosome had broken up again.

Last month, an insider told Us that some of Jenner’s pals are still hoping she’ll reconnect with Booker, 27. “Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever,” the source said at the time. “Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, previously dated Gabriela Berlingeri from 2017 to 2022.

With reporting by Sarah Jones