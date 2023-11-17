Kendall Jenner’s pals would like to see her reconnect with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

“Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships.”

The insider adds: “Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”

Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29 — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — were first linked in February when they were spotted spending time together in Beverly Hills. The following month, a source exclusively told Us that the pair were taking things slow.

“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh,” the insider said at the time. “He’s very charming, and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

Jenner and Booker, 27, meanwhile, split in June 2022 after two years of dating. They reconciled shortly thereafter before calling it quits again that November. Although they parted ways, Jenner’s friends aren’t the only ones wondering whether the exes will give it another shot down the line.

“Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion, and a piece of him still misses her,” a source exclusively told Us in April, noting that the Phoenix Suns athlete was “not completely over” Jenner. “He has no idea what the future holds, and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, [that] doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.”

The insider added: “[Devin’s] not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”

No matter who Kendall ends up with, one thing is certain: her mom, Kris Jenner, is eager for her to have kids.

“I had a dream that you had a baby,” Kris, 68, told the model during an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier this month. “It wasn’t clear who it was with. It was just you had a baby.”

After Kris told her daughter she’d make “such a good mommy,” Kendall reassured the momager that she does want children someday.

“I swear I got this and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly,” she said. “I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now, the ease I have in picking up and going somewhere.”

After Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, suggested that Kendall wanted “a wedding and fairy tale” before starting a family, Kendall agreed.

“Exactly. I’m traditional in that sense,” she said.