Fans are upset over Kendall Jenner’s latest fashion statement.

The 28-year-old model posted a series of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, wearing a tri-color brown shearling fur coat by Phoebe Philo. The coat, which is oversized in style, features a black fur belt, wide lapels and high-side splits and retails for a staggering $27,000.

Jenner posed in the coat while sitting on a stone bench with her legs crossed, staring directly into the camera. In another image, she showed off the outerwear in a mirror selfie with her tongue slightly poking out. Other photos in the carousel captured the reality star holding up an espresso martini and a bottle of her 818 tequila with a label that read: “Kendall’s tequila.”

She captioned the post: “turning into an (818) espresso martini.”

Related: Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world’s most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. “I […]

Her followers took to the comments to express their disappointment in Jenner’s choice of fabric.

“Claims to be an animal lover 😢,” one person wrote. “It’s giving narnia coat closet,” another commented. Other fans shared gifs of caged animals, Cruella De Vil and a sign that read: “anti animal cruelty club.”

However, not everyone took issue with Jenner’s style statement. One fan wrote, “So pretty girl 😍😍😍😍👏👏👏🙌🙌,” as a different social media user gushed, “I love this coat!!”

Jenner wore the coat while on vacation in Aspen with longtime friend Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. Throughout the trip, both Jenner and Hailey showed off their large collections of coats — made of both real and faux fur.

Related: Happy Birthday, Doll! See Kendall Jenner’s Evolution Over the Years Going from Olympian’s daughter to reality fixture to fashion superstar, Kendall Jenner has grown up in front of fans’ eyes. Now, she’s taking the world by storm. In 2017, Forbes named her the world’s highest-earning model after the then-22-year-old raked in a $22 million in a single year. Two years prior, in an interview with […]

On December 18, Jenner was photographed wearing a camel-colored Balenciaga faux fur coat while out shopping in the Colorado town. She paired the statement outerwear with a pair of black leather Gia Borghini heeled boots and gold Mega doughnut huggie earrings.

The day prior, Hailey wore a gray Ferragamo fur coat and a black shearling tote bag while walking arm in arm with Justin. A pair of knee-high black leather Jimmy Choo heeled boots poked out from beneath her fluffy coat.

Earlier that same day, Hailey stepped out in a cropped Ferragamo long haired shearling coat, which she wore with a black mini skirt, chunky loafers and a small black purse by The Row.