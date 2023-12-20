Fans are upset over Kendall Jenner’s latest fashion statement.
The 28-year-old model posted a series of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, wearing a tri-color brown shearling fur coat by Phoebe Philo. The coat, which is oversized in style, features a black fur belt, wide lapels and high-side splits and retails for a staggering $27,000.
Jenner posed in the coat while sitting on a stone bench with her legs crossed, staring directly into the camera. In another image, she showed off the outerwear in a mirror selfie with her tongue slightly poking out. Other photos in the carousel captured the reality star holding up an espresso martini and a bottle of her 818 tequila with a label that read: “Kendall’s tequila.”
She captioned the post: “turning into an (818) espresso martini.”
Her followers took to the comments to express their disappointment in Jenner’s choice of fabric.
“Claims to be an animal lover 😢,” one person wrote. “It’s giving narnia coat closet,” another commented. Other fans shared gifs of caged animals, Cruella De Vil and a sign that read: “anti animal cruelty club.”
However, not everyone took issue with Jenner’s style statement. One fan wrote, “So pretty girl 😍😍😍😍👏👏👏🙌🙌,” as a different social media user gushed, “I love this coat!!”
Jenner wore the coat while on vacation in Aspen with longtime friend Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. Throughout the trip, both Jenner and Hailey showed off their large collections of coats — made of both real and faux fur.
On December 18, Jenner was photographed wearing a camel-colored Balenciaga faux fur coat while out shopping in the Colorado town. She paired the statement outerwear with a pair of black leather Gia Borghini heeled boots and gold Mega doughnut huggie earrings.
The day prior, Hailey wore a gray Ferragamo fur coat and a black shearling tote bag while walking arm in arm with Justin. A pair of knee-high black leather Jimmy Choo heeled boots poked out from beneath her fluffy coat.
Earlier that same day, Hailey stepped out in a cropped Ferragamo long haired shearling coat, which she wore with a black mini skirt, chunky loafers and a small black purse by The Row.