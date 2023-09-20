Wearing pants is so last year, according to Kendall Jenner.

The 27-year-old supermodel was spotted wearing only an oversized button-up shirt while out and about in New York City on Tuesday, September 19. Jenner managed to make the pantsless moment look chic, pairing the striped top with black loafers. She accessorized with a single gold bracelet, tiny black sunglasses and had her brunette mane pulled back in a claw clip. Jenner completed her outfit by carrying a Khaite duffle in her arm. (Supersized handbags are a must-have for 2023.)

Jenner’s Tuesday street style moment comes after she gave Us a rainy day slay on Monday, September 18.

She was seen again in the Big Apple, this time wearing a sleek yellow rain jacket styled with a simple gray top and black slacks as her bodyguard walked behind her, holding an umbrella over her head.

When it comes to her off-duty wardrobe, Jenner tends to lean on the effortless side. In a February 2019 interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Jenner said she loves “being in a flat” and doesn’t put much pressure on what she looks like.

“I like mixing masculine and feminine,” Jenner told the publication. “Dressing more grungy and boyish is comfortable and I love to be comfortable. When I was a kid, I wore only boy clothes. There were these long cargo pants you could unzip at the knees and they became capris — those were my jam. But sometimes I want to be girly!”

Jenner clearly channels her “girly” energy on the red carpet. At the 2023 Met Gala in May, she sparkled onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a sequin Marc Jacobs bodysuit that was equipped with webbed sleeves that cascaded into a train behind her.

The one-piece was finished with a bedazzled collar — a nod to the evening’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme as the late designer was known for the preppy aesthetic. Jenner teamed the look up with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her boots commanded attention just as much as the bodysuit did. The platform heels were finished with a matching crystal design and lace-up details.

Jenner’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, told Vogue the glittery getup was inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival swimwear designs from the ‘90s. The two also decided on the outfit because it contrasted Jenner’s past Met Gala moments. “The bodysuit was a silhouette we’ve never done before, and you don’t ordinarily see it on a red carpet,” Senofonte told Vogue.