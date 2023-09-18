Even on rainy days, Kendall Jenner never fails to look fashionable.

Jenner, 27, was seen wandering the streets of New York City in a laid-back and timeless outfit on Monday, September 18. For the outing, she rolled up the sleeves of a long, pastel yellow rain jacket and styled it with a simple gray top and black slacks. Jenner made the outfit even more trendy with a black leather handbag, ballet flats, brown rectangular sunglasses and dainty gold hoops.

For glam, her brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn down. She dramatically flipped her hair while walking and combed it back with her fingers. Her security guard followed her with an umbrella to make sure she stayed dry.

Jenner has recently been showing off her easygoing style while out and about. Earlier this week, she dazzled Us in a brown denim jacket, white cropped T-shirt and black jeans. She topped the getup off with a black and gold leather belt, loafers, a shoulder bag and ombré sunglasses.

While we love seeing Jenner dress down, she always turns up the heat for events, campaigns and runways.

In July, she became the newest ambassador for L’Oréal and slayed multiple fabulous outfits while posing for the brand. First, she donned a rhinestone-embellished top featuring an asymmetrical neckline. To accentuate the getup, her hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a bun. She donned subtle winged eyeliner, long lashes, warm contour and glossy lips.

Next, she changed into a monochrome pink outfit that included a fitted turtleneck and matching pants with a seam running down the middle of each leg.

Lastly, she wore a silky blazer, gold hoop earrings and a low ponytail. She completed the look with a vibrant lip and feathered eyebrows.

“Ever since I was little I can remember L’Oréal being a part of my life and routine,” she gushed in an Instagram post. “Which makes this moment extra special for me 🙂 I’m excited and honored to be joining @lorealparis family and to stand along with so many inspiring women. I’m worth it, as are you ❤️.”

Mom Kris Jenner showed support for her daughter and commented, “Congratulations my Kenny!!!!!!! I’m sooooo proud of you!!!! Beyond fabulous and so gorgeous … you are something special and beautiful.”

In the months since, Jenner has shared meaningful messages via L’Oréal’s social media account. “I’m worth it. You might think that’s easy for me to say, but it hasn’t always been,” she said in an August post. “As I get older I can say those words with a lot more confidence. It took me a while to figure out who I am … One of the best things we can do is be kind to ourselves.”