Kendall Jenner is leaving the beauty business to sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

The 27-year-old supermodel revealed that while she loves “playing around” with makeup, she has no desire to start a cosmetics empire of her own. “I love wearing makeup and playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products,” Kendall explained during her September 2023 W Magazine cover story.

“I think I’ll leave that to the pros who know what they’re doing and have a passion for it — like my sisters,” Kendall added. Kylie, 26, launched her namesake label in 2014 and decided to sell 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc. in November 2019 for $600 million. “The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global,” Kylie revealed at the time.

Kim, 42, for her part, unveiled SKKN by Kim in June 2022 after shutting down KKW Beauty in 2021. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN by Kim, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” Kim shared, announcing the line via Instagram.

She continued: “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.” Kim went on to explain that the packaging is “refillable,” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “science-backed” made for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Related: Kendall Jenner Through the Years: A Look Back at the Model’s Evolution Going from Olympian’s daughter to reality fixture to fashion superstar, Kendall Jenner has grown up in front of fans’ eyes. Now, she’s taking the world by storm. In 2017, Forbes named her the world’s highest-earning model after the then-22-year-old raked in a $22 million in a single year. Two years prior, in an interview with […]

Kendall, meanwhile, is focused on a different lane. In 2021, she entered the liquor world with her brand, 818 Tequila. In an interview with Forbes following the beverage’s launch, Kendall explained that she wanted to develop a gender-neutral, women-led brand in an industry that is male-dominated.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I was intrigued by tequila because my parents really loved it,” she told the publication. “It was celebratory in our household. When I got older, I started exploring the space … and I was always trying wide varieties of tequila … Coming from such a female-dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life.”

Related: The Kardashians-Jenners’ Best Quotes About Family Through the Years Family over everything. Despite their many ups and downs, the Kardashian-Jenner family will always stand by each other’s sides. The reality TV stars have always boasted about having a big family, even noting in several episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years that they couldn’t imagine having a small brood. As their […]

In addition to Kylie Cosmetics and SKKN by Kim as well as Skims, Khloé Kardashian is the co-owner of denim label Good American and Kourtney Kardashian manages a lifestyle website called Poosh as well as a vitamins label called Lemme.