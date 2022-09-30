17 Rain Jackets So Chic, You’d Never Know They Were Rain Jackets at All

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the reasons we typically find ourselves dreading seeing rain in the forecast is that wet weather usually means putting our cute clothes away. Our choices are to either wear a rubbery, ugly rain jacket or to get completely soaked. Umbrellas help, but they can only do so much, especially when the wind starts to blow!

But what if your rain jacket was so chic, so stylish, that you even started looking forward to those downpours and dark clouds? The 17 we’ve picked out very well might have that effect — and they’re all water-resistant or waterproof to keep you dry!

17 Stylish Rain Jackets and Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Fahsyee rain jacket is waterproof and wind-proof on the outside but has a nice soft lining on the inside for comfort. You’ll want to wear it even on sunny days!

2. We Also Love: Pick up this S.E.B. by Sebby jacket from Target if you want to be able to highlight your figure by cinching your waist with the hidden drawcord!

3. We Can’t Forget: This TSLA jacket will blend right in with your zip-up fleeces, but this one has a waterproof shell, so it can be your go-to cozy pick for rainy weather!

4. The Cold Never Bothered Me Anyway: Want something to help withstand both rain and snow? This Joules padded raincoat from Target is an amazing parka for winter you can wear for years and years!

5. In My Calvins: How chic is this Calvin Klein raincoat from Macy’s? Its faux-fur lining is so warm, and you have four different colors you can choose from!

6. Back in Khaki: This SaphiRose raincoat comes in a great khaki color that can work as a neutral over any outfit. We’re obviously digging the plaid lining too as an extra bonus!

7. Two Looks in One: Love the functionality of a poncho but wish it could be more stylish? This Totes poncho is everything — including reversible!

8. Pockets, Pockets, Pockets: This Levi’s anorak raincoat from Macy’s looks like a regular fall jacket, but it’s designed to keep rain at bay. Our favorite part, however, is that it has five pockets!

9. For the Hikers: If you’re scared of ripping your outerwear on rocks and trees, this abrasion-resistant UniqueBella rain jacket is a great pick. It’s stain-resistant too!

10. Designer Deals: Don’t miss out on this Ralph Lauren raincoat while it’s on sale at Macy’s. It’s a short trench style we can’t get enough of!

11. The Next Big Thing: Orolay makes some of the trendiest coats that have taken off in year’s past, so it wouldn’t surprise Us if everyone started wearing this Orolay anorak next!

12. Quilted and Cute: This Kenneth Cole coat from Macy’s comes in the prettiest sage color, though you can also find it in black if you’re into the classics!

13. Color-Blocking: The color-blocking on this Charles River pullover rain jacket is too cute, and we love this one for traveling or concerts since it can be taken off and packed up into its own front pouch!

14. Go, Shorty: Want something on the shorter side? Check out this Diashiny jacket, complete with a drawstring hood!

15. Belting It Out: Let’s get a little fancy with this belted Michael Kors raincoat, which was created just for Macy’s. Not every raincoat has to be baggy or boxy!

16. Removable Hood: Some days a hood is great, while others it gets in the way. With this Tommy Hilfiger rain jacket you can attach and detach it at will!

17. Sleek and Streamlined: Want something with no frills but with some sophisticated structure? Check out this water-resistant Amazon Essentials coat!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!