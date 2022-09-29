21 Fall Fashion Finds That Are Worth the Splurge

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we definitely love shopping clearance sections and maximizing small budgets, sometimes, it’s worth it to splurge a little. Making an investment on a piece you’ll wear over and over again for years — one you can rely on for chic outfits and durable quality — can be key to pulling together your wardrobe.

Even splurging on just a few versatile basics can make a huge difference. We know it can be tough narrowing it down and placing that order, so we wanted to help you out by showing you a few of our favorites from top fashion categories. Don’t worry — nothing costs $500 here. You’ll find options starting at $39!

21 Fall Fashion Basics Well Worth the Price

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We cannot stress this enough: Owning a top-quality, white button-up shirt is a must! The Boxy Oxford from Everlane is our favorite (and it comes in other colors too)!

2. We Also Love: You’ll get nearly endless use out of a simple long-sleeve tee in a neutral color. This Lauren Ralph Lauren long-sleeve top from Macy’s is our pick!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Splendid mock-neck top will be your favorite layering piece that you can 100% wear on its own too!

Sweaters

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re always on board with adding even just a kiss of cashmere to your closet. This Reformation polo sweater from Nordstrom is made of 100% cashmere — 70% of which is recycled!

5. We Also Love: This Charter Club duster sweater from Macy’s is another cashmere find, but in a cardigan style. Shoppers say it’s “perfect in every way”!

6. We Can’t Forget: This drapey Coolibar cardigan is certainly stylish, but its UPF 50+ fabric makes it totally worth it to Us!

Outerwear

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve owned our fair share of faux-leather jackets, but a real leather jacket is the type of piece you’ll own forever. Check out this Mango biker jacket from Nordstrom!

8. We Also Love: This longline quilted ReNew Long Liner coat from Everlane is warm and cozy without being super puffy. It’s even packable, making it great for travel!

9. We Can’t Forget: Rain, rain, go away…until this waterproof Joules coat arrives on our doorstep. So good for those chilly fall showers!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: So pretty! This floral Tommy Hilfiger dress from Macy’s is going to be perfect for fall weddings, but you can dress it down with combat boots and a jacket too!

11. We Also Love: If you want to cement yourself as a style legend, this iconic Selkie Puff Dress will do the trick. It’s at Revolve in four colors!

12. We Can’t Forget: The Drop is a great Amazon brand for higher-quality pieces that aren’t too pricy. Take this The Drop Makenna dress for example!

Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Swapping your jeans out for pants of a different material can make a huge difference in your look. These NIC+ZOE pants from Target are made with a suede-like material!

14. We Also Love: Show your wild side with these leopard-print Michael Michael Kors pants. The wide leg design is very trendy right now!

15. We Can’t Forget: These M Made in Italy pants are made with real silk, plus breathable viscose. An incredible combo!

Accessories

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t underestimate the power of a designer belt! This Givenchy belt from Nordstrom has a logo buckle too to really make it stand out!

17. We Also Love: We cannot get enough of this sherpa UGG bag right now. It’s the perfect cozy accessory for fall and winter!

18. We Can’t Forget: This 100% cashmere WaySoft beanie will be so soft and lovely. You’ll wear this one all the time!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These Tony Bianco booties from Revolve are bestsellers, so you know shoppers are loving them. They have over 300 reviews!

20. We Also Love: These suede Minnetonka moccasins have a sheepskin lining for the ultimate comfortable experience. A must for lazy weekends and evenings!

21. We Can’t Forget: There’s a reason people have been wearing Docs for decades. These Dr. Martens Chelsea boots will likely become your go-to fall shoes!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!