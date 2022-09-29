Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can sometimes have trouble riding the line between casual fashion and professional/dressy fashion. Basically, we want to elevate our everyday looks, but we don’t want to look like we just stepped out of a business meeting. We want to suit up… without necessarily wearing a full suit.

This is where mixing and matching comes in. Wear a colorful blazer with a pair of distressed jeans, or try a cropped band tee with a pair of high-rise trousers. And keep things cool and comfy while you’re at it by opting for loose, flowy and/or oversized pieces. This is key! You can see what we’re talking about with our 17 picks below — all available to shop now!

17 Blazers and Trousers to Shop Now

Blazers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ll recommend this Milumia blazer until the stars burn out. It’s lightweight and flowy rather than stiff and structured, and the windowpane print is just too good!

2. We Also Love: Into bright colors? This Anrabess blazer comes in lime green, bold red, icy blue and more!

3. We Can’t Forget: A super oversized blazer is great for layering, so you can keep warm without a heavy coat. This Grlasen blazer will set so many outfits up for success!

4. Leather Weather: Remember, blazers come in other types of materials as well. This faux-leather Ynocfri blazer will elevate your look while also adding edge!

5. Superhero Status: While we’re past the days of tying baby blankets into capes, we can still rock this Gamisote blazer cape to feel like fashion heroes!

6. Lightweight Linen: Keep cool and look even cooler with this oversized, linen-blend Meladyan blazer. The shoulder pads are just perfect!

7. Dress It Up: One way to really make a style statement? Wear a blazer as a dress! This Unique21 blazer dress makes nailing the look easy!

8. Rad in Plaid: Plaid and blazers simply go together. A harmonious, beautiful duo. You can see what we mean with this Farktop blazer!

Trousers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: These bestselling Tronjori trousers have been seriously taking off lately. Join in on the fun and grab one of the 30+ colors!

10. We Also Love: These loose-fit Pxiaopang trousers are simply chic, able to be worn to work or out to play. So easy to style!

11. We Can’t Forget: Super slouchy and comfortable, these drawstring Mordenmiss pants can totally be worn with sneakers, but will magically look perfect with loafers or booties too!

12. Seeing Stripes: Stripes somehow always upgrade an outfit, and these other Mordenmiss pants switch up the direction of the stripes on its unique high-low pockets. Extra points for the airy linen-blend material!

13. Feeling Fancy: Want something extra flowy and suitable for nicer occasions? These Alex Evenings pants are a stunning find!

14. Pretty Pleats: Pleats always manage to add some serious style to an outfit. These Made By Johnny pants will definitely come in handy when you have “nothing to wear”!

15. It’s in the (Paper) Bag: Many paperbag waistlines come with tapered legs, but in the case of these Eteviolet pants, you get the look with a flowy silhouette instead!

16. Soft Cotton Love: Made with a soft, flowy cotton twill, these The Drop pants are going to pull any look together instantly while still keeping you feeling good!

17. Bonus: Remember how we added a faux-leather blazer to our list? Now it’s time to add these vegan leather The Drop pants to your cart as well!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!