21 Mom Jeans That Might Even Have You Ditching Your Skinny Jeans

There are always a ton of denim debates going on in the fashion world. Blue or black? Ripped or clean? Cuffed or cropped? And, of course, skinny or not? Do we stick with our beloved, trusted skinny jeans, or do we dip into a style like a mom jean instead?

Personally, we say everyone should simply wear the style they want — and we know we have multiple cuts of jeans in our own wardrobe. Our biggest concern is that everyone knows what’s out there and tries different styles of jeans at least once. You never know — you might end up loving them!

Mom jeans are stylish, comfy and timeless, boasting a high-rise fit with a looser leg. Don’t picture the ’90s stereotype — when you buy a modern version and style it accordingly, it can make you feel your most fashionable yet. Shop our picks below!

21 Amazing Pairs of Mom Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: No matter what style of jean you’re looking for, you can always rely on Levi’s. If you’re going to try any pair of mom jeans, consider these Levi’s jeans for almost guaranteed success!

2. We Also Love: Whether you grab them in black, white or a shade of blue, these Floerns straight leg mom jeans will show you just how cool denim can be!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love some rips and frayed hems? These Wild Fable jeans from Target are shockingly inexpensive!

4. Let ‘Er Rip: Really, really love that distressed look? Skip straight to these Pacsun mom jeans!

5. For When You’re Over Blue: Blue denim is always classic, but with these Sidefeel jeans, you can try a brown, green or khaki instead — or black!

6. Totally ’80s: If you want to really get that retro inspiration in your modern day wardrobe, check out these Levi’s ’80s mom jeans!

7. Best for Curves: Feel like most pairs of denim don’t have the right silhouette or enough stretch for your curves? Check out these Wild Fable curvy mom jeans from Target!

8. All Dressed in White: We don’t care what time of year it is — these crisp white Grapent jeans deserve to be worn year round!

9. Never Stop the Crop: Looking for a cropped pair that tapers higher up? Leave room for your shoes with these Wild Fable jeans from Target!

10. Best Baggy Pair: Really want to lean into that roomy, baggy look and feel? You’ll want to add these Genleck jeans to cart!

11. Make it (Patch)work: We’re obsessed with the patchwork look on denim lately, and this PacSun pair plays with white and two shades of blue!

12. Feeling Lucky: Lucky Brand is another absolutely iconic denim brand, so you know we’re into these Lucky Brand mom jeans!

13. Take a Guess: Speaking of legendary jeans, these cropped GUESS jeans are another can’t-miss pick!

14. ’90s Nostalgia: We don’t think we’ll ever get tired of the ’90s aesthetic — especially when it means we get to wear jeans like these from Everlane!

15. Looking Toned: We love these Kut From the Kloth Fab Ab jeans from Nordstrom because they have a subtle shaping effect via the front pockets so you always feel your best in them!

16. Top Level: Want something from a top-tier brand and don’t mind spending a little extra dough? Don’t miss out on these AGOLDE jeans— also at Nordstrom!

17. Flower Power: Not everyone’s a minimalist! If you love the idea of some gorgeous floral embroidery on your jeans, check out this pair from Lucky Brand!

18. A Total Stretch: It’s not a stretch that you would want these Wax Jeans mom jeans, but that stretchy denim? Stretchy as can be!

19. Simply Timeless: These No Boundaries mom jeans are the perfect shade of blue, with a bit of whiskering and a five-pocket styling. Forever in fashion!

20. Dare to Flare: Love the mom jean look but have been living for the return of the flare? Get a little bit of both with these WallFlower jeans!

21. Last but Not Least: Bring on the ripped knees! These classic BP. mom jeans are going to majorly elevate your street style!

