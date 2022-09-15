Crop It Like It’s Hot! 17 Cropped Pants That Are Fashion-Forward for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It seems like every season, new pant styles are trending. We’ve watched the evolution of boot cut to boyfriend to baggy — and back again. Truth be told, we can’t keep up! And we’d rather not rotate our wardrobe just to stay relevant. But if you’re looking for a silhouette that is both popular and practical, we may have just discovered the perfect pants for you.

Cropped pants are ultra-chic! By breaking up the lines on your figure, you also get the prime opportunity to show off your shoes (a very Carrie Bradshaw move). On rainy fall days, you also won’t have to worry about the hem of your pants getting soaked in a puddle. We’re all about a little extra air flow by our ankles. Head into autumn in these 17 cropped cuts!

17 Cropped Pants That Are Fashion-Forward for Fall

1. Leather weather! These faux leather cropped joggers from Dollhouse will instantly elevate any fall ‘fit — just $44!

2. Fall fashion! These straight-leg cropped pants from Everlane pair well with sneakers, flats or booties for the fall — just $98!

3. Leave it to Spanx to design cropped pants that provide hidden tummy shaping! This super soft wide-leg style fits right in with the current cargo trend — originally $128, now just $90!

4. Stretchy pull-on pants that are chic enough for the office and comfy enough for the couch? Sign Us up — just $30!

5. According to the over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, these flattering tie-waist trousers are the “perfect paper bag pants” — originally $38, now just $27!

6. On the hunt for cropped joggers that look like the lululemon Align style for a fraction of the cost? With over 93,000 ratings, these are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s yoga pants on Amazon — just $14!

7. Keep it cozy in these “super comfy” French terry cropped joggers — originally $19, now just $17!

8. What do you get when you combine a high waist with slouchy wide legs? These versatile crop jeans from Madewell — just $138!

9. Searching for designer denim with a cropped cut? These Re/done high-waisted black skinny jeans feature a raw hem for an effortlessly cool look — originally $250, now just $150!

10. With a high-waisted cut and a faded wash, customers call these AG cropped jeans “soft, comfy, and trendy” — originally $215, now just $129!

11. Shoppers say they’re “speechless” over these Express cropped pants. Available in multiple colors, these super high-waisted trousers are perfect for a professional setting — originally $80, now starting at just $60!

12. Reviewers rave that they’ve received so many compliments on these comfy vegan leather cropped pants by Blank NYC that “fit like a dream” — just $98!

13. Want the look of luxury with the sensation of sleepwear? These silky-sleek textured pants are relaxed yet refined — just $101!

14. Paint the town red in these red silk pants that are on sale for over $250 off — originally $415, now just $146!

15. Legs for days! Cinch your waist with these flattering Way-High Jeans from Everlane — just $98!

16. Holey moly! One shopper declared that these Levi’s straight-leg cropped jeans are “most perfect pair of jeans I’ve ever worn” and “makes my butt look incredible” — originally $90, now starting at just $40!

17. These chic criss-cross cropped jeans look so much more expensive than their price tag — originally $49, now just $29!

