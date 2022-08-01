17 Transitional Summer-to-Fall Pieces on Sale at Amazon — Up to 63% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While there is still plenty of sunshine and warmth ahead of us, smart shoppers know you need to start preparing for the next season in advance. If you wait until that first chilly day of fall, you’ll be scrambling trying to find things left in stock — and winter pieces might already be lining the shelves!

So, how about we take a look at some of the best transitional summer-to-fall pieces Amazon currently has to offer? And by “the best,” we not only mean in style and quality, but in price! Our 17 picks below are all on sale right now (colors and sizes may vary), so let’s do this thing!

Transitional Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of quilted jackets. This Amazon Essentials padded jacket will be perfect for late summer nights and breezy fall days!

2. We Also Love: A bomber jacket is another lightweight option. This Zeagoo bomber is forever cool, adding endless edge to your wardrobe!

3. We Can’t Forget: Windbreaker weather is upon us! This is the best time to save big on this Columbia Side Hill jacket!

4. Bonus: We wouldn’t leave out this Buffalo David Button denim jacket! So timeless, so cute, so amazingly priced!

Transitional Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Long sleeves, short hem, flowy fabric — it’s no wonder we love this Amoretu dress. The caramel color is just right for this time of year!

6. We Also Love: Here’s another long-sleeve option we know shoppers love. This Happy Sailed dress adds on some frilly ruffles too to dress it up!

7. We Can’t Forget: Don’t forget about knits! A sweater dress doesn’t have to be heavy and thick. Try something like this asymmetrical The Drop dress instead!

8. Bonus: We covered long sleeves with short hems, so how about short sleeves with long hems? This OUGES maxi dress even has pockets!

Transitional Tops

9. Our Absolute Favorite: So versatile! This sleeveless Tutorutor sweater tank can be worn so many different ways!

10. We Also Love: There are also options like this MIHOLL sweater, featuring lace-effect sleeves that allow for extra airflow!

11. We Can’t Forget: Keep it simple! Make this three-quarter sleeve Three Dots tee the foundation of so many outfits!

12. Bonus: This silky Escalier blouse is also a nice option. Wear it to work or style it for a night out!

Transitional Bottoms

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We are totally in love with these Les Umes linen pants. Lightweight and flowy, they’re simply ideal for summer-to-fall weather!

14. We Also Love: There was no resisting this The Drop faux-leather midi skirt once we spotted it. The wrap effect just seals the deal!

15. We Can’t Forget: Too cool for yoga shorts but a little warm for full-length leggings? Try these Rimless 7 yoga capris instead!

16. Bonus: If you’re not ready to say goodbye to shorts yet, then may we recommend a pair of these Hibluco sweat shorts? Equally cute with a hoodie or a tank!

17. Last but Not Least: We just had to include a pair of convertible pants for our hikers out there. This Columbia pair is our winner!

