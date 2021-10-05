11 Seriously Flattering and Leg-Loving Pants to Wear This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we adore jeans, we occasionally grow tired of wearing the same pairs on repeat. Why restrict yourself to rocking jeans 24/7 when there are tons of different versions of pants out there?

If you want to break away from the clutches of denim, we have so many styles lined up for the fall season. Best of all, they’re equally as comfortable as jeans and appropriate for a variety of occasions. It’s time to up your bottoms game, so keep reading to shop now!

These Stretchy Work Pants

Shoppers are obsessed with the fit of these pants and their professional vibe — they’re coming back for more shades!

Get the Ginasy Dress Pants for Women for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Suede Leggings

With the right top, no one will know that you’re actually wearing stretchy leggings thanks to this sleek suede pair!

Get the SPANX Faux Suede Leggings for $98 at Nordstrom!

These Fitted Paperbag Pants

Many paperbag-style pants aren’t as fitted as this pair, but shoppers swear that these are beyond chic and flattering!

Get the SOLY HUX Women’s Elegant High Waist Tied Front Paperbag Pants for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Cropped Plaid Pants

These pants have panels embedded in them that are designed to smooth and slim you in all of the right places!

Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Plaid Ankle Trousers for $68 at Nordstrom!

These Knit Lounge Pants

We wanted to include a pair of lounge pants for the fall, and this pair is one of our top picks!

Get The Drop Women’s Bernadette Pull-on Loose-fit Cropped Sweater Pant for prices starting at $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Faux-Leather Leggings

The stretch in these faux-leather leggings practically guarantees that you’ll get the most flattering fit!

Get the Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants for $68 at Nordstrom!

These Printed Skinny Pants

These might be the most versatile pair of pants in the bunch. They’re optimal for casual wear or the office, and there are a slew of shades available!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Ankle Pant for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Tapered Dress Pants

These pants have a looser silhouette in the legs and are fitted in the waist, which is excellent if you’re not a fan of skintight styles!

Get the Lulus Strictly Business High Waist Taper Pants for $54 at Nordstrom!

These Wrinkle-Free Palazzo Pants

Palazzo pants are another strong, loose option with a slimming fit, and this pair is special because they’re designed to avoid pesky wrinkling!

Get the Boston Proper Women’s Wrinkle-Resistant Solid Color Knit Palazzo Pant for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Flare Corduroy Pants

Corduroy pants are a must for fall, and this pair has a streamlined fit that shoppers say hugs your curves beautifully!

Get the Free People Pull-On Flare Corduroy Pants for $78 at Nordstrom!

These High-Waisted Plaid Leggings

These leggings are another great option that you can style to look like a pair of smart pants!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual Skinny Leggings for prices starting at $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

