We Fell in Love With Kristin Cavallari’s Romper — And Found 1 Just Like It

Have you ever put yourself on a clothing no-buy? It’s when you set a rule for yourself like, “Okay, that’s it, I’m not going to by myself any more clothing for at least this amount of time.” We’ll set that type of challenge for ourselves here and there, especially if we just did a huge wardrobe haul or if we have some expensive events coming up. But rules are meant to be broken.

Here’s the thing: If the absolute perfect piece comes around and it’s all you can think about, we say it’s okay to break that no-buy rule. You’re not buying it just for the sake of buying it, but because you can’t imagine your life without it. And if it’s under $25? We couldn’t let you pass that up — especially when it looks just like another $268 piece!

Get the Relipop Ruffle Hem Romper for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kristin Cavallari recently wore a romper that would have Us breaking any no-buy rule. Well, kind of. We absolutely adore the look, but the Camila Coelho romper she wore is pretty expensive, and it may even be completely sold out soon. We loved it so much though that we knew we had to find something similar to complete our current closet anyway.

This Relipop romper from Amazon easily stood out as exactly what we were looking for. Just like Cavallari’s, this romper is long and black with an all-over print, has a flowy fit with a tie at the waist, long sleeves and a plunging V-neck. It’s also a bestseller with tons of rave reviews. Instant obsession!

A few more details that make this Relipop romper a can’t-miss pick include the sleeves gathering at the wrists to create a balloon effect, the extra layer of ruffle at the hem, plus the shape of the hem itself. It’s not completely straight. It rises up diagonally a bit to create visually longer legs and a lifted booty effect instead!

Cavallari wore her romper her own Uncommon James jewelry, a pair of heels and a chic Cult Gaia bag for a beachy, night-out look, so that gives you one outfit idea for this Relipop romper. Don’t be afraid to wear it casually with sneakers too, or with tall booties and a hair accessory.

Another thing to note is that while the T3 version of this romper reminds Us the most of Cavallari’s, there are 11 other color/pattern variations as well, so make sure to check them all out!

