This Comfy Tank Is Made for Lounging and Layering in Every Season

Shopping for basics is a year-round activity. We can always use a new white T-shirt, tank or a classic pair of jeans. It doesn’t matter the season, these staples will forever come in handy — and with that in mind, we may have found your next must-have!

We’re shouting out this straightforward waffle tank from IWOLLENCE because of its easy fit, super soft material and ample versatility. You can wear it during any month of the year and style it in so many ways. Seriously — give Us an occasion, and we’ll figure out how to rock this fabulous piece!

IWOLLENCE Women’s Waffle Knit V Neck Tank Top (Purple Gray)

Get the IWOLLENCE Women’s Waffle Knit V Neck Tank Top for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.



This tank top has an ultra-flattering V-neckline and a loose fit that’s bound to look great on virtually any shopper. You can tuck the tank into a pair of pants or simply let it hang for an effortlessly chic vibe. Each top has a curved hem and a length that hits past the hips, while seamlessly concealing the back area. If you do decide to wear it tucked in, opt for a high-waisted pair of mom jeans. Of course, if comfort is your priority, your go-to leggings will be more than sufficient.

The waffle knit material is soft, comfortable and casual. In the summer, this tank can be teamed with shorts — and in the fall and winter months, it begs to be layered under oversized knit cardigans and cozy hoodies as you work (or watch Netflix) from home.

IWOLLENCE Women’s Waffle Knit V Neck Tank Top (Dark Gray)

If you’re in the market for variety, look no further. This tank comes in 21 colors and prints, all of which have the same cut and style. We don’t like to play favorites, so we’ll simply state that any one of these tanks is ideal to have in your closet. We’ve all struggled with picking out what to wear before, which is why trustworthy basics are key in getting Us dressed and out the door. Throw on this tank with jeans, ankle booties and seasonally-appropriate outerwear and you’re good to go!

