These Cropped Cargo Pants Are the Comfiest Way to Look Chic This Fall

When it’s time to dress up, joggers are the last item of clothing we reach for. Sweats tend to be reserved for lounging on the sofa, working remotely and running errands — not a glamorous night out on the town! But these days, there are variations of the style that are completely elevated and make for a truly top-notch ensemble. While this type of joggers may seem rare, we’ve done some digging and found a gem.

These jogger pants from Meilidress are the definition of “casual chic.” While they’re as comfortable as that trusty old pair of sweatpants in your closet, they look infinitely classier!

Get the Meilidress Women’s Elastic Waist Cargo Casual Drawstring Jogger Trousers for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.



These joggers have all the elements of upscale cargo pants. While they’re seriously practical, they have been rendered in a sleek silhouette for extra fashion cred. Case in point: the pants are cropped and cuffed right at the ankles, and have button flap pockets on the sides and in the back.

There are also two slip pockets at the hips, which means there’s more storage on these pants than you could ever need! There’s a good chance you’ll be able to leave your purse at home, as there’s a place for your wallet, keys, phone and sanitizer.

These pants fit high-waisted, and have elastic in the waistband with a drawstring built in. The material is thin and silky, making them an ideal option to wear during the transition from summer to fall. We should note that many reviewers recommend sizing up if you want a looser fit, but that’s obviously up to you! You can team these pants with a cute crop top, a tucked-in T-shirt or an oversized sweater. A tailored blazer would also provide an elegant effect. These versatile pants can be the foundation for any show-stopping look — and you’ll feel like you’re wearing luxury loungewear!

