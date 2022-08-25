Channel J. Lo’s Casual Summer Style With These Classic Khaki Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fresh from celebrating her much-publicized nuptials with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has been keeping it casual in Georgia. She was recently spotted strolling the streets of Savannah, and (no surprise here) her ensemble was truly impeccable!

In keeping with her streak of epic outfits (hello, Ralph Lauren couture gowns!), the songstress and newlywed showed off the ultimate casual summer look. Stunning is an understatement — what drew Us to the ensemble were her simple high-waisted khaki pants, and we immediately wanted to find our own version. Though the cut of these bottoms from EVALESS may differ, they still deliver that cool diva-off-duty aesthetic we want to emulate!

Get the EVALESS Casual High Waisted Pants for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Nothing says summer style quite like lightweight, flowy pants, and this pair definitely understood the assignment. Shoppers say they adore the high-waisted cut of these pants, and claim they’re seriously comfortable. They’re reportedly “cool enough for warm weather,” so seeing as the summer isn’t quite over yet, this fits the bill. They will even carry over into the fall months with the appropriate styling!

If you truly want to get J. Lo’s look, you can find a crop top in the same hue to complement these bottoms — but there’s so much to work with here! You can tuck in the front of a button-down shirt into the pants or wear any other loose top dangling over them. They will even look amazing with a longline bralette if it’s especially balmy outside! Some shoppers note that the sizing may run small, so if you want to score a loose, boho-style fit, you’ll likely want to order a size up. Of course, they will still be fitted in the waist thanks to the handy adjustable drawstring. The simplicity of these pants is what makes them chic, and if J. Lo approves of this type of style, who are we to question? It’s just effortlessly glamorous!

