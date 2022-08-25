Shoppers Are Obsessed: Meet This Silky Tank Top With Added Stretch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Silk is a fabric that’s beloved for many reasons — but the capability of stretch isn’t one of them. Luckily, fabrics that mimic silk can easily add elastane to make it feel more pliable. We generally tend to think of stretch fabrics as casual and geared toward the loungewear category, but some of the pieces we’ve found lately may surprise you.

Our latest discover is this slinky, silky top from Aoulaydo that looks incredibly elegant. It’s a fairly simple tank, and its high comfort levels aren’t immediately apparent at first glance. But shoppers report it’s a dream to wear, which has made them completely fall head over heels!

Get the Aoulaydo Sleeveless Silky Stretch Tank Top for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

The elegant aesthetic of the fabric paired with the simplicity of this tank makes it ideal for both the day and night. It has a low V-neck in the front and an even lower dip in the back — which looks sultry without going overboard. You can team the tank with simple jeans and flats for a brunch outing, or tuck it into a miniskirt with strappy heels for bar hopping with friends! Honestly, with the right blazer and dress pants, this top can act as a solid base for a professional work ensemble. This will come in clutch especially as temps remain high as we soar into September.

Get the Aoulaydo Sleeveless Silky Stretch Tank Top for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

At the moment, there’s an array of sleek shades of this tank to choose from, all of which are as versatile as the top itself. You can find tanks that look just like this one at other retailers, but it’s the quality of the fabric which makes this stand out. According to reviewers, the silky material of the tank is so great, it “glistens” in the right light. If we can wear elegant tops like this and feel like we’re rocking a pajama top at the same time, we’re totally on board!

See it: Get the Aoulaydo Sleeveless Silky Stretch Tank Top for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Aoulaydo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!