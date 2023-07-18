Kendall Jenner is the new face of L’Oréal Paris.

The cosmetics label announced the 27-year-old supermodel’s role with the company on Tuesday, July 18. “Today’s hot topic: @kendalljenner is joining the L’Oréal Paris Family as our new Global Ambassador!” the brand wrote via Instagram. “She is powerful, successful and talented and we are thrilled to welcome her into our family.”

Jenner, for her part, gushed over the news in a social media post of her own. “Ever since I was little, I can remember L’Oréal being a part of my life and routine, which makes this moment extra special for me 🙂 I’m excited and honored to be joining @lorealparis family and to stand along with so many inspiring women. I’m worth it ❤️.”

Along with the announcement, L’Oreal unveiled a set of campaign images that showed Jenner rocking sleek eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow and daring red lips. In one snap, she posed with her hands on her hips, wearing an oversized sweatshirt that read, “I’m worth it.”

She also slayed in a black halter dress with gold statement earrings, a bodycon white dress, a feathered top and a hot pink tracksuit during the photoshoot.

In a press release unveiling Jenner’s gig, she shared some of her favorite L’Oréal Paris products including the Original Telescopic Mascara, Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation, and their newest product, the Infallible Matte Resistance liquid lipstick.

The liquid lipstick comes in 12 shades — ranging from nude to crimson red — and retails for an affordable $14. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and can last up to 16 hours.

Ahead of the big reveal, L’Oréal teased Jenner’s role in a video shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 15. In the mysterious clip, Jenner’s voice could be heard in the background, saying, “I am worth it. And it feels so good.” Two days later, she opened up in another clip about how fans might have thought it was “easy” for her to say she’s “worth it,” but it “hasn’t always been.”

Fans immediately recognized her voice and shared their excitement in the comments section. One excitedly wrote, “KENDALLLLLLLL,” alongside multiple heart emojis. Another exclaimed, “THE IT GIRL. THE NUMBER ONE MODEL. HIGHEST PAID. ICON. FASHIONISTA. MISS KENDALL JENNER.”

Jenner joined the list of stars including Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria and more as an ambassador.