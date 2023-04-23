Learning her lesson! Nearly one year after Kendall Jenner’s awkward cucumber-cutting skills sparked a viral debate, the model has steadily improved.

The Kardashians star, 27, joined bestie Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) for her “What’s In My Kitchen?” YouTube series, in which they teamed up to make the California native’s mother Kris Jenner’s famous layered dip and a round of passionfruit spritz cocktails. The recipe for the beverage required squeezed limes, which Kendall did after slicing them in half.

“Guys, I blocked her chop [from the camera] but, like, it was a gorgeous chop,” Bieber, 26, gushed in the video, which was posted on Wednesday, April 19.

Kendall, for her part, added that it was a “really nice” and “fresh” cut.

The 818 Tequila founder’s chopping skills haven’t always received vocal praise. During a May 2022 episode of her family’s Hulu docuseries, Kendall awkwardly sliced a cucumber while visiting Kris, 67. Fans immediately started criticizing her knife skills via social media, noting that Kendall positioned the sharp edge of the knife very close to her fingers.

After the Kardashians clip made headlines, Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian opened up about how her sibling had reacted to the backlash.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video],” the Good American designer, 38, said during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that May. “I feel so — I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair.’”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kardashian jokingly added: “[Kendall,] you’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has the perfect life. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her.”

Kendall later admitted that she handled the vegetable oddly. “Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” the Kendall + Kylie designer said during a June 2022 Television Academy screening for The Kardashians. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.’”

Kendall further showed off her chopping skills in the Rhode entrepreneur’s Wednesday video when they needed to slice avocados for the dip recipe.

“I don’t ever do it like that,” Kendall told Bieber, who rotated the avocado in her hand while cutting it in half.

The Arizona native replied: “So, you do it against [the cutting board?] Yeah, that’s actually probably a lot safer. Thank you, Kendall. Mama Ken!”