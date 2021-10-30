More boos, please! Tricks are for kids, but these Halloween treats are for adults only — and they’re star-approved.

Nick Jonas loves a cocktail. The “Who’s in Your Head?” singer is the co-owner of Villa One tequila along with designer John Varvatos, and while he loves drinking the reposado on the rocks, he’s more than happy to mix up the silver into more complex beverages, such as the Villa One Blood Orange Cocktail found below.

“I like to play around and find new cocktails,” Jonas, who has been married to Priyanka Chopra since December 2019, told Foodism in June 2021. “And, you know, I’m no professional by any means. But I have gotten some good reviews at home.”

His blood orange cocktail is bright and citrusy, but for those look for warm fall flavors, Cameron Diaz‘s organic wine brand, Avaline, has a recipe with pear and cinnamon — perfect for sitting around a bonfire telling spooky ghost stories.

Diaz wants the scary stuff to stay in stories — not her alcohol. She teamed up with Katherine Power of Who What Wear to create vegan, organic wine after they both realized how different they felt after drinking when their vino was clean.

“It changed the way we felt both physically and mentally,” Diaz told InStyle in July 2020. “But the problem was that it was really hard to find. We felt like we could solve the supply chain issue and make it available to people everywhere.”

While some will need a drink after taking the kids around the neighborhood for their sugar high and others will be relaxing with a refreshing cocktail while they turn their lights off, there are some who are happy to keep the party going on Halloween long after they’ve aged out of trick-or-treating age.

Dan Aykroyd‘s Crystal Head Vodka serves as a fantastic Halloween decoration but opening it up is even better. Crystal Head has a punch recipe that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser for every over-21 costume party. The recipe mixes the vodka with cranberry and grapefruit juices along with a healthy amount of ginger beer for some bubbles.

The stars know how to party on the holidays, and that’s especially true for Kendall Jenner on Halloween.

Born on November 3, the 818 Tequila owner often celebrates October 31 alongside turning another year older. She even had her 2020 birthday blowout double as a Halloween party. If she hosts another soiree, it seems pretty likely that she’ll end up serving her own cocktails. After all, she says she spent years working to get the tequila to taste exactly how she likes it.

“For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” the model revealed via Instagram in February 2021 when she announced the launch of 818 Tequila. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING … 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!”

Check out these easy Halloween cocktail recipes from celebrity alcohol brands: