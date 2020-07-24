It’s time to celebrate tequila! National Tequila Day (yes, it’s a real holiday) is on Friday, July 24, and there’s no better way to honor the potent spirit than with a roundup of celebrity-owned tequila brands.

While celebrity wine labels currently outnumber tequila brands backed by famous faces, the Mexican libation has seen an influx of celebrity interest in recent months. For example, good friends and former Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston announced the upcoming release of their own Dos Hombres Mezcal (a drink very similar to tequila) in June 2019. The spirit hit shelves the following month.

Prior to the debut, the actors teased their latest venture with a series of cryptic social media posts, leading many fans to believe that a Breaking Bad reboot or movie was in the works. When the duo finally revealed their drink after weeks of speculation, some fans were less than thrilled.

“Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project,” a joint Instagram post from the stars explained at the time.

They added: “We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol.”

When Dos Hombres celebrated its first anniversary in July 2020, the Truth Be Told star took the opportunity to show his appreciation for the brand’s fans. “Thank you. All of you. For making the @doshombres dream a reality. Today we’re celebrating our 1 year anniversary the best way we know how – having Dos Hombres. Lots of it,” he shared at the time. “It’s been an incredible year and we’re just getting started.”

By March 2020, there was another big player in the tequila game — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Baywatch star celebrated his libation with a soft launch amid the coronavirus pandemic and has posted a series of cocktail tutorials using Teremana on his Instagram account. The drink has even found its way into many of the California native’s noteworthy cheat meals, including an epic boozy sundae he made in July 2020.

Scroll down to see more celebrity-owned tequilas!