Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares How He Balances Work and Family

Rock solid empire. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a powerful businessman, but he still makes family a priority, which is why Us Weekly has named him one of the top celebrity entrepreneurs.

“I love bringing people together, it’s what I love, my businesses have become an extension of my family,” Johnson, 50, tells Us.

From his multiple award-winning tequila brand, Teremana, that had the biggest launch in spirit history, to his Project Rock 4 Training Shoes, ZOA energy drink and countless philanthropic adventures, it seems everything Johnson touches has turned to gold.

“I’ve always loved tequila and wanted to create a brand that is rooted in responsible sourcing,” the Jungle Cruise star shares.​ “I love that the tequila brings people together, it’s brought me close to everyone I work with and drinking tequila is such a social activity, so it’s a product I’m happy to put out into the world.”

The Red Notice star also has touched the lives of so many through his charity. Johnson has granted over 300 wishes since 2000 (and many more before then!) for the Make a Wish Foundation. Additionally, he recently surprised the students from the PACTS program at PARMA high school with a party where he sent them gifts including clothing from his Under Armour Project Rock line & Xbox consoles with adaptive controllers. “Charity has always been a part of who I am, it’s humbling being able to give back,​​​​” Johnson says.

Johnson and his longtime Global Strategic Advisor, Dany Garcia, recently purchased the XFL organization alongside RedBird Capital. Garcia, a multihyphenate entrepreneur, is co-founder of their multiple global brands and first female sports league owner. The XFL’s season will kick off on February 18, 2023. The XFL is focused on is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience.

Johnson shows no signs of slowing down. In October, his highly anticipated Warner Bros’ film Black Adam is set to be released and is guaranteed to change the hierarchy of power of the DC Universe.

“I’m excited for all the movie projects I have coming up too!” he tells Us. “It’s always fun for my family to attend the premieres and see the films.”

