From a macho wrestler to a doting girl dad! After welcoming their two daughters, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, have shared several precious family moments over the years, including family snuggles, singing Moana songs and more.

Johnson first met his bride while he was filming The Game Plan in Boston in 2006. The pair started dating one year later.

The former wrestler opened up about his long-term relationship with his “better half” while speaking to Esquire in June 2015.

“We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn’t mentioned and my [eldest] daughter [Simone] isn’t mentioned,” Johnson said at the time. “I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there. You gotta get the better half in there. With all the cool s–t and success that I’ve been lucky enough to get? That doesn’t happen unless the home life is solid.”

Prior to getting married in 2019, the couple welcomed daughters Jasmine and Tiana in 2015 and 2018, respectively. In the couple’s first pregnancy announcement in 2015, the Moana star posted an Instagram selfie alongside Hashian’s growing baby bump. “I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more,” he wrote. “IT’S A BABY GIRL!!”

Despite calling the singer his “wife” before their nuptials, the former WWE pro told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018 that he wasn’t in a hurry to tie the knot. “I just refer to her as my wife all the time,” he explained. “So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.'”

Just over one year later, the Jungle Cruise actor secretly married the musician in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

“We had an early morning wedding, in Hawaii, on the cliffs there in Kauai and it was very private and it was the best,” Johnson revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show in December 2019. “With us, and my ancestors watching over us, I mean, it was truly a magical, magical time.”

Johnson also shares daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, from whom he split in 2007 after 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2008.

With three daughters, Johnson has been living the #girldad life — and he loves it. The Ballers alum told Extra in July 2019, “It’s just the best thing. I have a house full of just strong, badass women. … It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

