Though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia called it quits on their marriage in 2007, the former couple are still very much in each other’s lives. The exes formed a production company together in 2012, and on Wednesday, January 30, they opened up to Good Morning America about working together on the new flick Fighting With My Family.

When asked how they turned their failed marriage into a successful business partnership, Johnson, 46, responded, “Therapy.” Garcia agreed, but added that “friendship” was also an important factor. “And the expansion of wanting what’s best for everyone.”

Their amicable bond also helps them coparent their daughter, Simone Johnson. The 17-year-old is currently training to compete in the WWE, where Johnson began his career.

“I had Simone when I was 29…” Johnson began saying during the interview, before his ex-wife interjected. “Actually, I had Simone, but you were there as well,” she joked.

“At 29, I was still trying to find myself,” continued the Furious 7 star. “I was flying by the seat of my pants at that time. I was in WWE, and as she’s going into a business that I have enjoyed over the years, it has brought us even closer together.”

The family business is also the subject of their new movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 29. “It was a bucket list dream come true that I didn’t even know was on the bucket list,” Johnson said of the film’s release. He also elaborated on how wrestling influenced his own upbringing. “I grew up in a wrestling family, and we lived like gypsies,” he explained. “So, a lot of fun dysfunction.” This served as inspiration for the film, he said. “It’s just taken from our lives.”

Today, Johnson has found love again with girlfriend Lauren Hashian. They have two daughters together, 3-year-old Jasmine and 9-month-old Tiana. Still keeping it in the family, Garcia is married to Johnson’s personal trainer Dave Rienzi.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!