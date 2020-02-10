Like father, like daughter! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is officially following in her dad’s wrestling footsteps.

The 18-year-old has begun training to become a WWE Superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE reported on Monday, February 10. Simone’s choice to enter the professional wrestling world makes her the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

“It means the world to me,” Dwayne, 47, told WWE on Monday. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Simone, who is the daughter of the Fast and Furious actor and his film producer ex-wife, Dany Garcia, is not only taking after her father, who is a 10-time world champion, but two other men in her life who were WWE Hall of Famers.

Her late grandfather, Rocky Johnson, who passed away in January, was a legendary wrestler. Plus, her great-grandfather Peter “High Chief” Maivia on her father’s mom’s side was also a famed wrestler.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day,’ this is for you,” Simone wrote via Instagram on Monday announcing her plans. “I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. @wwe @wwenxt.”

Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque told the WWE that the Florida native’s “unbridled passion and incredible drive” led to her earning a spot in the training class.

“Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar,” he added.

The Baywatch actor previously opened up about the strength of all of his daughters. In addition to Simone, Dwayne shares Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 21 months, with his wife, Lauren Hashian, whom he wed in 2019.

“It’s just the best thing. I have a house full of just strong, badass women,” the California native told Extra in July 2019. “It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

Before focusing on her wrestling career, Simone took after her father’s acting side when she appeared as a Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018. The tradition, which dates back to 1963 was previously called the Miss Golden Globe and has been awarded to children of celebrities for decades.