Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been one of Hollywood’s hottest men for decades, but he’s long only had eyes for one lady — his wife, Lauren Hashian.

In recent years, the couple have been outspoken about their love and adoration for each other, often sharing intimate looks at their lives on social media. In July 2019, the Baywatch actor praised the Massachusetts native in a heartfelt Instagram post while promoting his film Hobbs & Shaw.

“I set the tone and tempo, but she’ll always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine,” Johnson wrote alongside a video of the pair. “Pleasure to rock the @hobbsandshaw world premiere w/ my much better half & beautiful smoke show @laurenhashianofficial. Best part about this night is by 11pm, we’re already at home, in our sweatpants and sippin’ on tequila. My kinda night and my kinda gal 😉🥃 The strength & coolness of a woman comes in many many different forms.”

Prior to tying the knot in August 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jasmine, n 2015 and a baby girl, Tiana, in 2018. Johnson is also dad of Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. The former WWE wrestler and the film producer were married from 1997 to 2007 and remain on good terms, even working together on movies post-split.

“It’s just the best thing,” Johnson told Extra in July 2019 of being surrounded by the ladies in his family. “I have a house full of just strong, badass women. … It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

He added: “I grew up an only child. My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up, so there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in [my daughter’s] lives.”

