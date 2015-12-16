She’s here! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, sources confirm to Us Weekly. The longtime couple welcomed their daughter on Wednesday, December 16.

Johnson is also the father of a 14-year-old daughter named Simone, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

Over the weekend, Hashian joked that she hoped their baby won’t take after dad and wouldn’t weigh 20 pounds. “So grateful and in awe of this time,” the singer-songwriter, 31, captioned an Instagram of herself with the actor, 43, on Saturday. “To experience creating a little life is just incredible. This beautiful cycle of life and womanhood beginning again. And like Big Daddy says, couldn't be prouder of all the kickass women she's going to have around her! And men of course … #LetsJustHopeBigDaddyDoesntweigh20lbBaby.”

The former WWE star and Central Intelligence actor announced they were expecting this past November.

Hashian and Johnson have been dating for almost 10 years.

E! News was first to report the news.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!