



Surprise! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson secretly married his longtime love, Lauren Hashian, in Hawaii on Sunday, August 18.

The Fast and the Furious star, 47, announced the news on Instagram on Monday, August 19, with two photos from the ceremony. He wore a half-unbuttoned white shirt with matching pants, while the Garcia Companies CEO, 34, looked stunning in a traditional lace bridal gown. The newlyweds posed outdoors in front of the sunset as the groom draped two leis over his shoulders and the smiling bride held up her bouquet.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii,” Johnson captioned his post. “Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial.”

Countless celebrities congratulated the pair on their nuptials in the comments section of The Rock’s Instagram post. His Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle costar Kevin Hart wrote, “Congrats man,” while NFL star Tom Brady commented with four red heart emojis.

Johnson first met Hashian while filming The Game Plan in 2006, and they started dating a year later. The couple share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.

This is the second marriage for the retired WWE star. He was previously wed to Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2007, and they coparent daughter Simone, 18.

Though he just made it official, Johnson has been calling Hashian his wife for years. “I just refer to her as ‘my wife’ all the time,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. “So, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.”

The actor recently told Us Weekly exclusively that his daughters remind him “of what’s really important in life, and why I work the way I do.” Hashian, meanwhile, will “always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine,” as he wrote on Instagram last month.

