



It’s an undeniable fact that former college footballer turned pro wrestler turned action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is tough as nails. But anyone close to the 47-year-old knows that his heart is even bigger than his bulging biceps.

The star considers his latest flick, Hobbs & Shaw, something of a passion project, as he got to celebrate his Samoan heritage through his character. “To be able to showcase my Samoan side was very special and deeply personal to me,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on July 13.

The father of three — Simone, 17 (with his ex-wife and producing partner, Dany Garcia), and Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 15 months, with his longtime partner, music and songwriter/producer Lauren Hashian — is a family man at the core who says his girls remind him “of what’s really important in life, and why I work the way I do.”

The actor constantly emphasizes the importance of having Hashian, 34, in his life. “I set the tone and tempo, but she’ll always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine,” he shared via Instagram on July 23. On Mother’s Day he wrote, “I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis.”

His family brings out a more vulnerable side of the star — one we don’t often see in his movies, or in the Instagram videos he posts of his hardcore 4 a.m. workouts. “I grew up an only child,” he told Us at the July 13 premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass — there was a lot of testosterone growing up — so there’s this balance, having all this estrogenic energy.”

In the years between then and now, Johnson clearly found his path. He was recently named the highest-paid actor in the world (he raked in $124 million in 2018 and is worth an estimated $220 million).

