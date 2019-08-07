It’s an undeniable fact that former college footballer turned pro wrestler turned action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is tough as nails. But anyone close to the 47-year-old knows that his heart is even bigger than his bulging biceps.
The star considers his latest flick, Hobbs & Shaw, something of a passion project, as he got to celebrate his Samoan heritage through his character. “To be able to showcase my Samoan side was very special and deeply personal to me,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on July 13.
The father of three — Simone, 17 (with his ex-wife and producing partner, Dany Garcia), and Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 15 months, with his longtime partner, music and songwriter/producer Lauren Hashian — is a family man at the core who says his girls remind him “of what’s really important in life, and why I work the way I do.”
The actor constantly emphasizes the importance of having Hashian, 34, in his life. “I set the tone and tempo, but she’ll always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine,” he shared via Instagram on July 23. On Mother’s Day he wrote, “I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia – both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna. I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis. Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She’s a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted – all qualities that are hard to tap into when you’re managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass. And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. People tell me all time after they spend time with her, “Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met”. I always say, “Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side” Lol. And finally – of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner – she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up – you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around. #yvpagm x
His family brings out a more vulnerable side of the star — one we don’t often see in his movies, or in the Instagram videos he posts of his hardcore 4 a.m. workouts. “I grew up an only child,” he told Us at the July 13 premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass — there was a lot of testosterone growing up — so there’s this balance, having all this estrogenic energy.”
In the years between then and now, Johnson clearly found his path. He was recently named the highest-paid actor in the world (he raked in $124 million in 2018 and is worth an estimated $220 million).
For more on The Rock, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!
With reporting by Emily Longeretta and Kayley Stumpe
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!