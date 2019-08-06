



So much shade. Tyrese Gibson reignited his feud with Dwayne Johnson when posting a not-so-subtle dig at the box office success of Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which drew in fewer ticket sales than any other installment of the action franchise.

“I have to show my respects for one thing … He tried,” Gibson, 40, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram update reposted by The Shade Room. “Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does … You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I’m just pointing out the facts.”

During Hobbs & Shaw’s opening weekend, the film drummed up $180 Million at the box office worldwide. It beat out Disney’s The Lion King for the No. 1 spot. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Toy Story 4 rounded out the top five films.

While $180 million is an impressive start, the Johnson and Jason Statham-led feature is the franchise’s lowest opening since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Gibson, in turn, argued that Hobbs & Shaw’s box office earnings were “not a win” for the franchise.

“In this day and age where everyone wants to be safe and sit on their hands and not speak on real s–t … When you do get attacked and well … That’s that,” he added. “Again my respects cause he tried his best … The world is clearly used to being severed [sic] its Thanksgiving meal a certain way … they want the table to ‘include’ all its flavors and all of its usual ingredients.”

Gibson then wrapped up his extensive post by pointing out that Johnson is no stranger to “smack talking and friendly competition” because of his background in the wrestling world.

Gibson’s beef with Johnson, 47, was first publicized in October 2017. In a tell-all Instagram post, he called out his frequent costar for causing Fast & Furious 9’s release to be delayed until 2020 because of The Rock’s spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2018, Johnson called the social media drag “pretty disappointing” and noted that “it was really one-sided.”

In an earlier interview, the Jumanji star argued that a Fast & Furious spinoff was a sound business decision that would benefit all parties involved.

“The analogy that was given to me, which was very funny, was that it’s like if Robert Downey Jr., was pissed about Captain America and these other movies. Let it all happen! Let it all grow. It helps out everybody,” he told Rolling Stone in April 2018. “Regardless of a few who don’t want it to happen, for whatever reasons, I know that big picture, long-term, a buildout is the best thing for everybody.”

