Stuck between The Rock and a hard place? In a new interview, Tyrese Gibson admitted that airing his grievances with Dwayne Johnson was unprofessional.

“I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the [Fast and Furious] franchise,” Gibson, 39, told Van Lathan in an episode of the Red Pill podcast released on Tuesday, July 17. “But stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault. It’s not professional, it’s not cool.”

The actor was referring to the October 2017 Instagram post of his, which responded to Universal Pictures pushing back the release date of Fast and Furious 9, in which Gibson will star, to April 2020 to accommodate a 2019 spinoff focused on Johnson’s character, Hobbs.

“#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock … for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote at the time. “Folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?”

Gibson had made similar complaints before. In a since-deleted Instagram comment, he wrote, “I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he’s my brother. I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date…….. Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro.”

For his part, Johnson, 46, addressed his and Gibson’s feud on Thursday, July 12, during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We haven’t talked at all,” Johnson said. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time … To me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!