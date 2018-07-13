Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is keeping his distance. The Fast and the Furious actor revealed in a new interview that he has not spoken to his costar Tyrese Gibson since their feud.

“We haven’t talked at all,” Johnson, 46, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 12. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.”

The WWE star acknowledged that Gibson, 39, “was going through some stuff in his personal life” at the time, referencing the singer’s contentious custody battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson over their 11-year-old daughter, Shayla. “To me, there’s no need to have a conversation,” Johnson added.

The drama first began on the set of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious when Johnson called an unnamed male costar “chicken s–t” and “candy ass” on Instagram. His post was widely believed to be about Vin Diesel. (The Baywatch actor pleaded the fifth on WWHL on Thursday when asked about Diesel’s “unprofessional” behavior.) Gibson then blamed Johnson for delaying production on the ninth film in the franchise to focus on a spinoff project. That November, Gibson clarified on Instagram that he “was never mad at The Rock.”

Johnson also opened up on Thursday night about his past bad blood with fellow wrestler John Cena. “I think we’ve squashed that,” he said. “I had left [the WWE] and he had done a series of … radio interviews and somebody had referenced me and said, ‘Oh, hey, is Rock ever coming back?’ And he said, ‘I’m not quite too sure,’ but I just didn’t like how he said it and it stuck with me. … Once it was all done — like all silly beefs like that — we were so cool.”

Cena, 41, recently said it would be a dream of his to work on a film with the actor. “As a matter of fact, John is going to star in one of my movies that I’m producing,” Johnson revealed. “I think he’s doing great.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Saturdays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!