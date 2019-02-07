To be expected? Michelle Rodriguez shared her thoughts on her Fast and the Furious costars’ feuds exclusively with Us Weekly.

“Boys will be boys,” the actress, 40, told Us at amfAR Gala New York on Wednesday, February 6. “And you know what? There’s always some sort of conflict when tribes meet and they get bigger. I think that’s the world, that’s globalization. We’re seeing it right now with nationalism, all over the planet. So I’m not surprised that the tribe back home is arguing too!”

Rodriguez noted that she has not taken sides in the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel battles. However, she is looking forward to the Fast and the Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, which launched one such feud.

“I’m excited to see the movie,” she told Us. “Our family has grown so much since 2001, man, and I really love Jason Statham and I really love Dwayne. I think they’re frigging amazing. I think they’re going to do a great job together. They have good chemistry.”

Johnson, 46, reportedly beefed with Diesel, 51, while filming The Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in the franchise. Johnson called some of his male costars “candy asses” in an August 2016 Instagram rant, with TMZ suggesting at the time that he was referring to the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Diesel later shared his stance on his costar lashing out. “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” he told USA Today in April 2017. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Gibson, 40, then went toe to toe with Johnson later that year, blaming him for delaying the ninth Fast and the Furious movie because of his spinoff with Statham, 51. “He’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now,” the singer told TMZ in October 2017. “I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.”

The Moana star opened up about his feud with Gibson in July 2018. “We haven’t talked at all,” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.”

Hobbs & Shaw will be released in theaters on August 2.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

