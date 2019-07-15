



Proud papa! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson praised his three daughters in a sweet shout-out.

“She’s so beautiful,” the actor, 47, told Extra at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere on Sunday, July 14, of his daughter Jasmine, 3. “And Tia, and of course my oldest, Simone.”

The Titan Games host went on to say, “It’s just the best thing. … I have a house full of just strong, badass women. … It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

The Ballers star welcomed Simone, now 17, in 2001 with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. The teen graduated high school in May and is headed to New York University in the fall. Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, share two toddlers — Jasmine and Tia, 14 months.

Living with so many females is definitely an interesting dynamic for Johnson. “I grew up an only child,” he explained to the outlet. “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up, so there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in [my daughter’s] lives.”

The actor opened up to Us Weekly exclusively at Sunday’s premiere, gushing about how “really extremely proud” he is to “showcase [his] Samoan side” in the Fast & Furious spinoff.

“[It] was very special and deeply personal to me,” the former professional wrestler told Us at the time. “We knew that for the very first time ever in a big, Hollywood, blockbuster movie, the Samoan culture was being showcased. … It’s a cool thing, it’s an important thing, it’s a critical thing and a vital thing.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premieres on Friday, August 2.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!