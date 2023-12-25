The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to kick off the Christmas season — and this year was no different.

Kim Kardashian took her followers along for the ride by documenting the best moments from this year’s party.

“Let’s go look. I’m going to show a sneak peek. Let’s see what is going on in here,” Kardashian, 43, said in an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, December 24, as she walked with one of her sons toward the festivities. (She shares kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

The winter wonderland was attended by Kim’s family including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. A-list guests such as Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton also documented their time at the party, which included sledding down a snowy hill.

The famous family has previously talked about how much their Christmas Eve soiree means to them. Kris, 68, kicked off the tradition when her children were younger and later opened up about getting the opportunity to pass it down.

“I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the joy,” Kris said during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019. “It’s just the thought of actually not doing it at my house. … I’m getting emotional. It makes me sad. It does. It makes me so sad. It’s just that magic that you can make, and make everybody feel so amazing on one night a year. It’s that love. It’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards.”

Kim, who has since taken on the responsibility of hosting, has made her own changes over the years.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” she said in the episode at the time. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends. We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too. But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

Scroll down for the highlights from this year’s Kardashian-Jenner party: