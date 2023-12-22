Everything’s better with Skims — just ask Kim Kardashian.

“Alright guys, I wanted to show you my wrapping this year. I’m putting some presents in front of the tree, and I just wanted to show you guys that I used Skims cotton fabric for my wrapping this year,” Kardashian, 43, shared in an Instagram Story video on Thursday, December 21. “I’m gonna reuse it. When everyone opens it, I’m gonna take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So, I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can use over and over again.”

Kardashian’s voice could be heard behind the camera as she showed off the presents wrapped in white fabric under her all-white Christmas tree. The Skims cofounder said she’s a huge fan of the “technique” that was used on each gift and loves the results.

“It looks so pretty with my tree,” she concluded in the first video. In a second post, Kardashian snapped a picture of one of her wrapped gifts for a closer look.

“I wrapped all of my holiday gifts in @skims cotton t shirt fabric,” she captioned the snap. “All reusable.”

A second video allowed followers to further see Kardashian’s monochromatic Christmas décor.

“I love how this turned out. Everything wrapped in Skims cotton jersey. So, we can reuse it,” she explained. “I went with winter white this year ’cause that’s just the theme of the winter wonderland.”

Related: The Kardashian-Jenners Are Going All Out With 2023 Holiday Decor No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashian-Jenners. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are known to deck out their houses with the most extravagant and festive decorations during the winter season. Kim, for her part, doesn’t mess around when it comes to filling her house […]

This is hardly the first time that Kardashian showed off her festive decorations this season. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to display a hallway in her home lined with white Christmas trees covered in faux snow.

The living room of the house had a big Christmas tree covered in white lights, and a pianist played holiday-themed tunes as Kardashian continued her decoration tour. Her fireplace was adorned with five white stockings, presumably for Kardashian and her four kids: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Related: Brooke Burke, Donna Kelce and More Tell Us Their Unique Holiday Traditions As the end of the year rapidly approaches, celebs are getting into the holiday spirit by reflecting on their favorite festive traditions. Celebs like Chrissy Metz and Brooke Burke go all out on Christmas Eve with matching pajamas for their loved ones. “In my family we get to open up one present on Christmas Eve […]

Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North, also decorated her bedroom. “So cute,” Khloé Kardashian posted via Snapchat, showing off her niece’s decorations. Not only was there a North Pole sign hung above her bed, but the 10-year-old had three Christmas trees, red checkered blankets and a Santa Claus pillow.

The exterior of Kim’s house is also giving off winter wonderland vibes. She gave fans a glimpse of her driveway, which featured tons of trees covered in small white Christmas lights.