Celebrity Moms

Celebrity Parents Take Their Kids to Meet Santa in 2023: Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder and More

Celebrity Parents Take Their Kids to Meet Santa in 2023
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Associated Television International; Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay and more stars took their little ones to see Santa Claus this holiday season.

“We went on The Holiday Express down the coast 🎄🚂🌊🎅🏼,” Shay wrote via Instagram on December 5.

The Vanderpump Rules star took her daughter, Summer, on a festive train ride that featured Santa himself as well as Buddy the Elf and Disney princesses Anna and Elsa from Frozen. While on the train, Summer gave Old St. Nick a hug before she sat on his lap.

Schroeder, meanwhile, pulled out the stops and brought Santa to her home to meet daughter Hartford and newborn son Messer. The former reality star teased that she had to explain to Harford that Santa typically didn’t make house calls.

“BRB while I go explain to Hartford that she’s really lucky to have caught Santa in her house and that normally doesn’t happen,” she shared via her Instagram Story in early December. “And if she wants toys on Christmas she better cuddle me more.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents bringing their kids to meet Santa:

