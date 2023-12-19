As the end of the year rapidly approaches, celebs are getting into the holiday spirit by reflecting on their favorite festive traditions.

Celebs like Chrissy Metz and Brooke Burke go all out on Christmas Eve with matching pajamas for their loved ones.

“In my family we get to open up one present on Christmas Eve and it’s always pajamas,” Metz shared with Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the holidays. “Listen. Is it hard to find matching pajamas for 15 people? Yes. But I love it.”

Burke takes it a step further for her family, opting for special onesies. “We all wear onesies. And when I say all of us, I mean [my fiancé] Scott, myself and all of the kids,” Burke told Us. “It doesn’t matter what age you are, we all wear a variety of onesies.”

In September 2021, Us confirmed Burke’s engagement to boyfriend Scott Rigsby after two years of dating. Burke shares daughters Heaven and Shaya with ex-husband David Charvet and daughters Neriah and Sierra with ex-husband Garth Fisher.

“Now that our family is growing — Scott and I are actually building a house in Arizona, which is going to be done this holiday season — we’re trying to figure out, in a new family and in a new marriage, how we maintain our individual holiday traditions, and then how we extend them so we begin making our own,” Burke added. “I love Christmas. I’m Jewish, but I celebrate everything. We do Hanukkah and we do Christmas.”

Like Burke, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks also celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. “We are Jewish, but we still do have a Christmas tree and celebrate Christmas too,” she told Us. “Not from a religious standpoint, just from a holiday standpoint. And it’s just family time.”

For many families, the best part of the holidays is the baking. Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, told Us cooking isn’t her strong suit, but she excels when it comes to the sweets.

“I bake cinnamon rolls. They’re always my favorite, my go-to. I can only do it a couple times a year, so sugary,” Donna teased. “I’m not a good cook, but I love to bake.”

Putting a fresh spin on a classic tradition, Katharine McPhee is looking forward to teaching her 2-year-old son, Rennie, about giving back through baking. (McPhee welcomed her first child with David Foster in February 2021.)

“I really want to start traditions like baking cookies and sending them to special places,” McPhee told Us. “[My son is] still too young, but definitely in the coming years I want to make a tradition of taking him to volunteer with me for a few hours during the holidays. I think those things are just as important as decorating the house.”

Other families are more fond of the savory dishes. Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice take part in the Feast of the Seven Fishes each year. The Feast consists of seven different seafood dishes prepared and eaten on Christmas Eve, a tradition hailing from Southern Italy.

“Big Daddy Sitch is hosting this year for Christmas Eve, so you best believe it’s going to be lit,” Sorrentino teased while dishing on his holiday plans.

Watch the exclusive video above to learn which holiday traditions Sutton Stracke, Freddie Prinze Jr. and more stars love the most.